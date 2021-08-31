‘I smell promotion’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Swansea fans react as Premier League transfer deal secured

It’s set to be a busy evening at the Liberty Stadium as many incomings and outgoings are set to occur at Swansea City.

One departure has already been confirmed as 25-year-old academy graduate and Wales international Connor Roberts has headed north to Premier League side Burnley on a four-year deal.

His replacement is already at the club in Ethan Laird and the Swans will continue to field offers for captain Matt Grimes, but his departure right now looks less likely than Jamal Lowe’s who looks to be heading to Bournemouth.

What Swansea fans want to hear about though are incomings and the first of the day has rocked up in South Wales and it is centre-back Rhys Williams.

The Liverpool teenager was given a surprise role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans last season just months after being on loan at Kidderminster Harriers of the National League North, making nine Premier League appearances in the midst of an injury crisis at Anfield and also appearing six times in the Champions League.

Williams has fallen down the pecking order now that defenders have returned to fitness at Liverpool and he will spend the season at the Liberty Stadium – check out how Swans fans are reacting to the news of his arrival.

We are going up https://t.co/Q7L1IYO0j8 — Cameron Trahar (@cam_trahar) August 31, 2021

Love that https://t.co/gbmo1AGy0S — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) August 31, 2021

Hopefully not the only one today 🙏🏼 https://t.co/PU3WQcGjEc — Jac Hopkins (@JacHopkins1) August 31, 2021

What a signing 😍 Welcome Rhys! https://t.co/fXgmBd5lyv — Isaac Firth (@Isaac_P_Firth) August 31, 2021

More positivity. Happy with a player coming in. But please let's get some permanent deals done now. https://t.co/yE8Exje01T — TotalSwansTV (@TotalSwansTV) August 31, 2021

Thrown in at the deep end last season and coped admirably. Happy with this one. More needed! #Swans https://t.co/U2N08YpDjV — Cal (@Callouster) August 31, 2021

Big dub — Brad (@scfcbradV2) August 31, 2021

I smell promotion — ben🍝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇹🦢🦢 (@benboiiiii) August 31, 2021