Sky Bet Championship

‘I sincerely hope not’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh transfer news

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in the hunt for goalkeeper Joe Hart, as per reputable journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Hart is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, with Burnley set to release the former England goalkeeper upon the expiry of his contract at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old has made three appearances for Burnley this season, with all three appearances coming in the FA Cup, after falling behind Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order.

With the former England shot-stopper likely to be available to sign on a free transfer this summer, West Brom are reportedly interested in helping him revive his career.

Sam Johnstone has been a regular in-goal for Albion under Slaven Bilic, with the former Manchester United man producing a series of solid performances under the Croatian boss.

The Baggies may look to provide cover for Johnstone next season, though, and Hart’s experience of the Premier League could be key for Albion as they gear up for a potential Premier League return.

Here, we take a look at what West Brom fans have made of this speculation…


