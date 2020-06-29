‘I sincerely hope not’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to fresh transfer news

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in the hunt for goalkeeper Joe Hart, as per reputable journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Hart is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, with Burnley set to release the former England goalkeeper upon the expiry of his contract at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old has made three appearances for Burnley this season, with all three appearances coming in the FA Cup, after falling behind Nick Pope and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the pecking order.

With the former England shot-stopper likely to be available to sign on a free transfer this summer, West Brom are reportedly interested in helping him revive his career.

Sam Johnstone has been a regular in-goal for Albion under Slaven Bilic, with the former Manchester United man producing a series of solid performances under the Croatian boss.

The Baggies may look to provide cover for Johnstone next season, though, and Hart’s experience of the Premier League could be key for Albion as they gear up for a potential Premier League return.

Here, we take a look at what West Brom fans have made of this speculation…

Don’t want him Alex, wouldn’t get in front of Johnstone anyway. — Reece (@reexew) June 28, 2020

A goalkeeper. A goalkeeper? Sorry, but where is the urgency for goalscorers…. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) June 28, 2020

Sam Johnstone >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Joe Hart — Saurabh (@SaurabhRmufc) June 28, 2020

It's a 20 goals a season player we need more than another goalie. — Steve Egan (@gallahaduk) June 28, 2020

Why would he sit on the bench here 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tom (@thomasclementss) June 28, 2020

Perhaps Bilic prefers him to Sam Johnstone — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) June 28, 2020

Expensive player like that as second choice keeper? Odd — Sam Simpson (@SamSimp85369426) June 28, 2020

Think I'd rather go in for Butland as an alternative to Hart, especially if Stoke get relegated. Other areas must be a higher priority right now though — Karl Steadman (@KarlSteadman1) June 28, 2020

Not for me – seen his best day's I think! We do need a top keeper though, if we do go up, to really challenge SJ & I see Bond being released. Palmer looks a really good prospect, but probably as No 3 next season. — Howard Martin (@HJMKent) June 29, 2020

I'm struggling to understand why so many are opposed to the idea of Joe Hart joining Albion. Before Guardiola, he was regarded as one of, if not the, best in the country. Several golden gloves. Get his confidence back and there's a great keeper, there. #wba — Adam Townsend (@Adam_Townsend) June 28, 2020

Only really needed on a 1 or 2 year deal. Send palmer out on loan to a champ side and then have him be our first choice the season after. — ClassyClaytonPhillips (@NCPhillipsSZN_) June 28, 2020

I say no wage to high but Slav could give him confidence back after pep kicked him out — richard steadman (@07710639609) June 28, 2020

Jesus I sincerely hope not. He’s well past his best — wonderstuffed (@justinmulholla1) June 28, 2020

For the love of God I hope not — James Langley (@Langleyboy91) June 29, 2020