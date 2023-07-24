Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's plans for the 2023/24 Championship season have already begun to take shape.

Pre-season is well underway for the Black Cats, with five wins from five against the likes of South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio FC, New Mexico United, and North Carolina FC.

Sunderland will be playing Championship football for the second consecutive season, having fallen just short in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Luton Town. However, it was still a magnificent start to life in the second tier for Mowbray's side and the overall outlook on last season was extremely positive, given it was their first season back at the level since 2018.

After four seasons in League One, they gained promotion via the play-offs in 2022 under Alex Neil. He was replaced early on last season by Mowbray, who is closing in on a year with Sunderland, having arrived at the Stadium of Light last August.

Neil left for Stoke City at the very start of the Championship season and had to watch on as Mowbray guided them to sixth place, all whilst using and developing plenty of youngsters in the process. The Black Cats also had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign.

Sunderland got a lot of their summer transfer business done in the early stages of the window, with four permanent deals completed before the end of June. Sunderland's recruitment so far in the current window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players from the last couple of seasons.

The acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, and Jenson Seelt are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place. All are not only young, but expected to have an impact at first-team level immediately.

More business both in terms of incomings and outgoings can be expected before the end of the window, especially when considering the futures of Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart remain up in the air.

What are the pundits saying about Sunderland in 2023/24?

Former England and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though the Black Cats are well placed to go again in the Championship next season, should they hold onto their young stars.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Sunderland finished last season with a disappointing semi-final defeat to Luton Town, who eventually went on to be promoted to the Premier League.

"In what was an otherwise fantastic season, given the injuries they suffered in key areas, especially in the centre-forward position.

"Sunderland have a very young squad, and assuming they can keep all their very talented young players, and be shrewd with signings like the loan signings they made last season, I see no reason why they can't be in there [the top six] again.

"They should be in and around and making a serious assault on a play-off position."

How will Sunderland fare in the Championship next season?

Unless there are major departures, it's difficult to see how Sunderland wouldn't be in the mix once again.

As Palmer alludes to, they finished sixth despite the issues in their forward line all season. Sunderland will have Ross Stewart back next season and should be better off for that, too.

A primary goalscorer for the supporting cast to play off of will suit the Black Cats, and you would expect many of their younger players to step forward further in their development and be even better as well.