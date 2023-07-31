Highlights Pundit George Elek predicts that Bolton Wanderers will win the League One title next season, based on their year-on-year improvement under manager Ian Evatt.

The departures of influential loanees James Trafford and Conor Bradley will be felt, but new signings Nathan Baxter and Josh Dacres-Cogley are capable replacements.

Bolton's squad is looking strong after a successful summer recruitment, and while their form declined in the second half of last season, they have the potential to challenge for automatic promotion.

Pundit George Elek believes Bolton Wanderers will win the League One title next season.

The Trotters finished fifth in the third tier last season, but they were beaten by Barnsley in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Ian Evatt will be looking for his side to compete at the top of the division again in the upcoming campaign, but they will be without influential loanees James Trafford and Conor Bradley, with the former joining newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley in a deal worth up to £19 million with add-ons this summer, while the likes of Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga and MJ Williams have departed the club.

However, it has been a strong summer of recruitment, with Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Zac Ashworth arriving at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Wanderers get their season underway when they host Lincoln City on Saturday.

What did George Elek say?

Elek predicted that the Trotters will win the third tier title next season, backing them to continue their year-on-year improvement that has been seen during Evatt's tenure so far.

"Progress year-on-year for Bolton, they are one of the most progressive clubs in the EFL, both in the way they operate and in that you know every year, they're going to take another step up," Elek told the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"It's not ideal that the two players that were maybe the most important for them last season were loanees and that one of them is now worth £19 million.

"James Trafford had the best goals prevented rate in the league last season, he's moved to Burnley, where I think he's going to be number one in the Premier League next season, so big gloves to fill.

"But I think in Nathan Baxter, they've gone out and brought in a keeper on a permanent deal who could easily match those kinds of numbers this season.

"We know that he is a very good shot-stopper and a really smart signing for them.

"Conor Bradley is probably a harder one to replace, they've done so with Josh Dacres-Cogley, who was a stand-out right wing-back when we did our mid-season Teams of the Season, he was in both of ours in League Two last season at Tranmere.

"He doesn't necessarily have the star quality or the goalscoring threat that Bradley had, but certainly as a permanent signing, stepping up into a better team, will really improve for that and could be a bit of a stand-out player for them.

"They've retained players otherwise and haven't lost anyone particularly important.

"I personally was actually really downbeat on what we saw in the second half of last season. I thought their performances got worse, the numbers got worse, they kind of edged their way through games in order to get to the play-offs, where they were second best against Barnsley over both legs.

"But we know that in Evatt, he's someone who has won a promotion with Barrow from the National League, won a promotion with Bolton from League Two, so he's perfectly capable, when he's got one of the best groups of players in the league, of turning that into a promotion winning side and right now, I see no reason why they won't progress one further and go and win this league."

How will Bolton Wanderers perform in League One next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Elek that Wanderers will be title contenders next season.

While Trafford and Bradley will be huge losses, Baxter and Dacres-Cogley are more than capable of replacing them and the Trotters' squad is looking strong after their impressive summer business.

As Elek says, Wanderers' form did decline slightly in the second half of last season and they will need to be more consistent if they are to challenge for automatic promotion.

But the Trotters have improved year-on-year under Evatt so far and it would be no surprise to see that trend continue.