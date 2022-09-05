“I see him as a completely fit owner” – Cardiff City fan pundit offers opinion on Vincent Tan’s running of the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

For the last 12 years, Cardiff City have been owned by Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan, and the relationship between him and the club’s supporters has certainly been up and down.

Tan certainly ruffled a few feathers when he rebranded the Bluebirds’ club colours to red from their notorious blue back in 2012, and then not long after he became embroiled in a public feud with manager Malky Mackay.

In recent years though, Tan has been less in the public eye and chairman Mehmet Dalman has been dealing with the day-to-day running of the club, and current head coach Steve Morison has certainly been backed to build the squad he wants this summer, especially with the seven-figure signing of Callum Robinson.

Those changes aren’t exactly providing instant results though, with the Bluebirds sitting in the lower reaches of the table after eight matches, but there’s still a long way to go of the season and Tan has at least given Morison the resources to do what he wants.

Whilst it’s never always plain sailing between Tan and the fans in the South Wales capital, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Ben Johnsey is perfectly happy with how the Malaysian has been in recent years – especially in the last few months.

“The current ownership with Vincent Tan does cause some divide in the Cardiff City fanbase, though personally I see him as a completely fit owner at the current time,” Ben said.

“With all the external issues going on, the likes of the Emiliano Sala case and two other court cases that have been in-play with Cardiff over the last year, he’s continued to push the side and continue to invest.

“We’ve seen this summer a lot of fans weren’t expecting many permanent transfers, that’s been the complete opposite as we’ve brought in 17 new players – a few loans in there – but a hell of a lot of permanent deals, and we’ve also shelled out on transfer fees as well, paying around £1.5 million for Callum Robinson.

“So, at the current point, and with really different and poor owners up and down the EFL, I’m very content with the way Vincent Tan is running things at the moment.”

The Verdict

Tan has done completely questionable things as Cardiff owner, but a lot of those were towards the start of his tenure at the club, and he’s seemingly a mild fellow nowadays.

He has certainly backed Steve Morison since he replaced Mick McCarthy in the dugout, but there’s also a mix of bringing youngsters in from the academy, providing somewhat of the perfect mix.

That might not be showing in the current results on the pitch, but Morison’s side may need a bit more time to gel in the coming weeks.

If Tan can continue to be in the background quietly and let Morison and Dalman to control the business on the front end, then the relationship should be fine for years to come.