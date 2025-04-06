Summary Rob Couhig's attempt to buy Reading led to a lawsuit and supporters being on an emotional rollercoaster.

Couhig's past success at Wycombe Wanderers could make him the ideal short-term successor to the current owner.

Couhig aims to stabilise Reading financially before potentially selling it to the right person to take the club to the next level.

Reading fans have been on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster when it comes to Rob Couhig. However, the evidence he displayed at Wycombe Wanderers could make him the perfect short-term successor to Dai Yongge.

The Royals are in desperate need of a saviour, but every time good news looks to be on the horizon, things break down once again. This was the story of Couhig, who attempted to buy Reading last year. The deal collapsed, which led to the American suing Renhe Sports Management, the company through which Yongge owns Reading, after breaching an exclusivity agreement and loss of potential earnings.

The whole fiasco has become rather messy, with supporters being put through a world of emotions every day. The latest update has given the Chinese businessman until April 22nd to complete the sale of the Berkshire club. Failure to do so could lead to Reading's eventual suspension from the EFL.

This lawsuit has become yet another hurdle in the road to a sale, with Couhig looking to sue Yongge for around £12m. Another interested party, fellow American Robert Platek, also entered a period of exclusivity with the current Royals owner, but doubts have been raised over a "conflict of interests."

Couhig has made it clear that despite the legal case, he still has aspirations to purchase Reading. Whilst supporters may be skeptical given the ongoing rumblings off the field, and rightly so, the evidence Couhig displayed at Wycombe could make him the perfect short-term successor to Yongge.

The concern surrounding Rob Couhig and Reading FC

The American businessman has a rather fruitful history with the Berkshire outfit. Just over 12 months ago, he attempted to buy Bearwood Training Ground for his Wycombe side, which sparked outrage among Royals supporters. Eventually, the Chairboys withdrew their offer, but it's fair to say the American still wasn't the most popular man in RG1.

However, that all changed as Couhig departed Wycombe in the summer, and was now at the forefront of a consortium trying to buy Reading. The lawyer attended the Select Car Leasing Stadium in August, but a deal failed to be completed, leading to the lawsuit between Couhig and Renhe Sports Management.

In the space of under a year, the 75-year-old had gone from zero, to hero, and then back to zero again in the eyes of Reading supporters. Now, new information has emerged that Couhig is still keen to purchase the ex-Premier League side, but he claims Yongge is blocking his attempts to buy the club.

After all the twists and turns in the tale, fans are more than entitled to be skeptical of Couhig's proposed takeover, which hasn't progressed despite his recent claims. However, the story that unfolded just 20 minutes down the road under the American's stewardship is evidence that he could be the perfect fit for Reading.

Rob Couhig could be the perfect short-term solution for Reading

Couhig purchased a majority stake in Wycombe in 2020, and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship for the first time in the club's history just months later. Whilst they didn't survive in the second tier, by the time the lawyer departed Adams Park in 2024, he'd left the club in a much better place than he joined it in, achieving that goal he set of financial sustainability.

The sale of Wycombe in 2024 to Mikheil Lomtadze then provided Wanderers with an owner who could take them to the next level, and Couhig searched hard to ensure he found the right person who shared the same goals for the club as him. Someone like this is exactly what Reading need in the immediate future.

Wycombe Wanderers historical league placement under Rob Couhig (Transfermarkt) Season Division Position 2019-20 League One 3rd (POW) 2020-21 Championship 22nd (R) 2021-22 League One 6th 2022-23 League One 9th 2023-24 League One 10th

If the American does complete the purchase of the club, backed by his consortium, he can work towards clearing up the mess that Yongge has made, and ensuring the Royals are financially sustainable in the short-term. Then, he could look to sell the club on to the correct person, who can take Reading to the next level.

At 75, it's fair to say that Couhig won't be in for the long haul if he does takeover at Reading, but he wasn't at Wycombe either. The five years he spent at Adams Park allowed the Chairboys to prepare for the future after his departure, whilst he kept things running smoothly in the present.

Of course, Reading is a much bigger club than his previous one, but you'd like to think with the backing of hi