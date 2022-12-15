“I regretted being there” – Andy Carroll speaks out on switch from Reading to West Brom

Andy Carroll admits he regretted leaving Reading for West Brom last January almost as soon as he had made the decision.

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker swapped Berkshire for West Midlands in January, having joined Reading on a short-term contract in October 2021, scoring twice in eight games for the Royals under former boss Veljko Paunovic.

But he left the club to join Championship rivals West Brom and went on to score three times in 15 matches before being released in the summer.

Carroll has now admitted that his regret over his decision was almost instantaneous, after enjoying his first spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. He told Berkshire Live: “To be honest, the second day I was there [at West Brom] I regretted being there.”

That has seemingly had a massive impact on Carroll’s decision to want to stay with the Royals with his deal expiring in January once again. With manager Paul Ince keen to keep hold of the experience target man, Carroll has weighed in on the subject as well.

“Hopefully you guys have asked the gaffer and he has given you the answer. But I am willing to sign if there is a deal there.”

Carroll has established himself as an important member in the squad, being popular amongst the players and supporters. This has certainly made a huge impact and his experience could prove vital as the season ticks on, highlighting the importance of getting a deal done as soon as possible.

The Verdict

This seems a very easy deal to do for both Reading and Carroll as both parties are keen on staying. The only complications that could impact that is the transfer embargo and budget constraints placed on Reading by the EFL.

It remains to be seen whether or not that will be an issue, or what the hold-up is with a new contract being offered.

But with time ticking and more clubs potentially piquing an interest as January approaches, Ince will want to ensure deals are in place to be signed as soon as new year hits in a few weeks time.

Having not been able to retain him last season, there should be hope that both parties would have learned from the process last season that saw Carroll depart.