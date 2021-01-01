‘I really wouldn’t be surprised’ – Neil Harris’ future at Cardiff City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Neil Harris at Cardiff City is coming under increasing scrutiny.

The Bluebirds lost their third game on the bounce on Tuesday evening as they were downed by struggling Wycombe Wanderers, with the Welsh side meandering in 15th spot after an inconsistent run of form this season.

Many Cardiff fans are questioning whether Harris is the man to lead the club forward and towards the sharp end of the Championship.

So, do you fear for Harris at Cardiff? Or should he be afforded a lot more time?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

Jacob Potter

I think he’s a manager under serious pressure.

Cardiff have players in their squad that many will feel should be challenging for promotion into the Premier League this season.

But for one reason or another, something just isn’t working at this moment in time, which has seen them lose ground on the play-off chasing teams around them in the Championship table.

Harris has to take some responsibility for that, and I think his dismissal against Wycombe Wanderers recently just showed that he’s feeling the pressure to turn around their poor run of form.

If they lose a couple more matches in the next couple of weeks, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was the next manager in the Championship to be heading for the exit door.

Toby Wilding

I do think that questions have to be asked about Harris’ position at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Following a strong end to the campaign that saw the Bluebirds break into the play-off places, you do feel that would have been the minimum target for the club this time around.

Right now however, Cardiff look a long way from doing that, and that defeat to a side who have been struggling for results as badly as Wycombe have recently, has to be something of a cause for concern for those associated with the club.

Indeed, even beyond this recent run, results this season have been far too inconsistent to really sustain a play-off push for Cardiff, and that is something that also needs to be addressed, which you have to wonder whether some may feel could be done with a change of manager, something that would obviously not bode well for Harris.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think you have to.

With the squad available to him and after making the play-offs last season, sitting 15th in the Championship as we head into the new year is simply not good enough.

The Bluebirds may feel that a decision over whether Harris is the right man to lead the club will need to be made soon as if it’s left too late his replacement won’t have time to challenge for the play-offs.

A few bad results at the start of January and I think we could see them pull the trigger.