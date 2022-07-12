“I really wanted Keinan Davis from Aston Villa” – Watford fan pundit issues verdict on ideal summer signing for Rob Edwards’ squad

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Duncan Wain has issued his verdict on who he wants the club to realistically sign this summer.

The Hornets’ supporter believes Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic would be a good addition to Rob Edwards’ squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The link to the Italian club is obvious given the shared ownership, which has led to other deals between the two in the past.

But the midfielder has been chosen as a realistic target who would improve the team.

The fan pundit claimed that the playmaker could be an ideal partner for Imran Louza, which could be important to bring the best out of the Watford attack.

Bringing in a more creative attacking midfielder is highlighted as a key aspect to why this would be a good signing for the Championship side.

“Ideal signing, I really wanted Keinan Davis from Aston Villa,” Wain told Football League World.

“Doesn’t really look like we’re going down that sort of route, we’ve got Vakoun Bayo and we’re looking to sign [Rey] Manaj from Barcelona.

“So I’m going to go for a more realistic target, I’m going to go for Lazar Samardzic from Udinese.

“I think having another attacking midfielder, with a bit more creativity, would be really helpful for us, to have someone to partner Imran Louza.

“Obviously we’ve got a link with Udinese so I think it’s kind of realistic and he’s a good, young player.”

Edwards has taken charge of the team this summer having arrived from Forest Green Rovers, where he previously led the team to the League Two title last season.

Watford supporters will be hoping that the 39-year old can repeat the feat with his new club this season.

The campaign gets underway later this month as the Hornets face the visit of Sheffield United on August 1.

The Verdict

Signing Serie A experience into the side would make this a really good addition to the squad.

Samardzic played 22 times for the club last season, although only one of those appearances came as a start.

But the midfielder is only 20-years old so is still developing his game as a senior professional.

That means there is a good opportunity to bring in an exciting, improving young player into the team which should boost their promotion chances.