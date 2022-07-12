“I really want us to cash in on Dennis and Sarr” – Watford fan pundit gives verdict on who Rob Edwards should offload this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following a poor season in the top flight last season, Watford suffered relegation and are now preparing for life in the Championship.

There has been plenty to suggest change is coming at Vicarage Road following the appointment of Rob Edwards after his League Two title win with Forest Green last season.

The new boss will have been given the task of promotion back up to the top flight which is no doubt daunting for someone who’s facing their first season in the league.

However, the boss will be keen to strengthen his side in whatever ways he can in an attempt to try and create a side that reflects him.

That being said, it’s not just about the signing of new players, but also getting rid of the right people so that a positive change can happen under him at Watford.

With that in mind, we asked one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits Duncan Wain if there are any players he would like to see offloaded by Edwards this summer: “There’s a lot of players I want to get rid of at Watford really, there’s a lot of deadwood.

“Adam Masina and Danny Rose who aren’t part of the plans at all really and I wouldn’t mind seeing the back of them.

“Maybe controversial, I really want us to cash in on Dennis and Sarr.

“I think in hindsight, we perhaps should have cashed in on Sarr when we were previously in the Championship and that’s something we should look to do to maximise the amount of revenue we can get from those players.”

Quiz: The big Watford summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

The Verdict:

You can’t say there are any outrageous suggestions here. As Duncan points out himself, both Masina and Rose don’t appear to be part of the plan for next season so offloading them allows the club to free up space on the wage bill.

As for Dennis and Sarr, it’s an interesting point and you can see both sides. They are two good players who will no doubt be able to add to the Hornet’s efforts on the pitch next season.

However, it also wouldn’t be a bad idea to cash in on perhaps one of them to free up further space in the squad to make some new additions that could add a refreshed look to the side.