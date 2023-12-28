Highlights Ipswich Town and Leicester City are leading the Championship table, with Ipswich looking to end their 22-year hiatus from the Premier League.

Southampton's unbeaten run and impressive performance have put them in contention for automatic promotion.

Ian Holloway, former Leicester City manager, believes that Leicester will comfortably stay in the Premier League if they secure promotion.

In the upcoming second half of the Championship season, we are set for a pulsating automatic promotion race with four teams in pursuit of passage to the promised land of the Premier League via a top-two finish.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United have all been a joy to watch throughout the first half of the second tier season, but the intensity will be ramped up as we enter the New Year and the final straight towards the season's conclusion on May 4th.

Crucial results in the Festive Period

Across the festive period, we have witnessed two crucial games at the top end of the Championship which still could hold major significance in the weeks and months to come, as Ipswich faced Leeds and Leicester consecutively, as they somewhat rectified their 4-0 hammering at Elland Road with a point against Enzo Maresca's side in Boxing Day's late kick-off.

Meanwhile, Southampton extended their unbeaten run to 16 outings with a 5-0 rout over Swansea, leapfrogging Daniel Farke's side in the process as they suffered a late defeat at the hands of Preston North End at Deepdale.

"I would love...." - Ian Holloway reveals Ipswich Town promotion stance

As a result of their barnstorming first 24 games of the season, comparisons have been drawn between this Ipswich outfit and the Southampton side of 2011/12, who gained back-to-back promotions under Nigel Adkins.

Kieran McKenna has earned rave reviews for the free-flowing and high-intensity style of play at Portman Road, which has seen them score the joint-highest number of goals (48), but also ship just two less (33) than 22nd place QPR - who visit Suffolk on Friday night.

Ian Holloway has revealed that he would love Ipswich to end their 22-year hiatus from the top-flight, given the overall aura the club brings from successful times gone by, including the UEFA Cup-winning side of 1981.

He said: "I really want Ipswich to get promoted. I've always looked up to that club. When they had Sir Bobby Robson, the team he built absolutely mesmerised me. You had (Eric) Gates and Alan Brazil. Some of the football they played was of a European style, not an English one at the time.

"I would love to see Ipswich under Kieran Mckenna get promoted. I feel that their supporters would deserve it, too. I would love for them to experience the Premier League feeling because they have not had it for a long time."

Holloway issues former club verdict

The 60-year-old has been around the managerial scene since his first job at Bristol Rovers back in 1996, going on to take charge of seven more sides.

One of those was Leicester City, where, despite being the first Foxes manager in over 50 years to win his first game in charge in February 2008, Holloway was unable to maintain the club's Championship status as they were relegated to the third tier for the first time ever with 52 points, before departing by mutual consent.

Since then, the rapid rise of Leicester has been well-documented, but even after relegation they are tearing up the Championship with 59 points from 24 games, which is equal to the tally recorded by the Reading side who hold the 106-point record from 2005/06 after the same number of fixtures.

The Bristolian was full of praise regarding the appointment of Maresca and believes that the Foxes will have no problem in retaining their top-flight status if promotion is secured.

He said: "I can see this current Leicester team getting back up and comfortably staying up. It was a fantastic decision to get someone in (Enzo Maresca) who knows what the best in the world (Pep Guardiola) is doing and he's made a fantastic impact.

"They were very clever and only lost a couple of players. They kept everyone else and have added to the squad. They've stepped up. To do what they are doing and be so consistent in the Championship is no mean feat. Normally, you can go on a good run of four games and then suffer a few defeats but they've been so consistent. Well done to them."

Leicester and Ipswich in pole position

At present, the two sides who shared the spoils on Boxing Day remain in the driving seat, although Ipswich will be precariously looking over their shoulder regarding developments at Southampton.

The praise for Kieran McKenna is more than justified, as the Northern Irishman continues to be linked with jobs higher up the ladder whenever a vacancy becomes available, but many like Holloway would like to see him managing in the Premier League with his current employers.

It does seem like Leicester will do enough to maintain their position at the top of the table, as they have proved in recent weeks they can pick up results whilst not at their free-flowing best.