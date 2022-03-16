“I really think he can kick on” – Middlesbrough fan pundit delivers verdict on in form star

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Folarin Balogun now has two goals in his last three games in the Sky Bet Championship and appears to be finding some rhythm on his loan spell at Middlesbrough now.

Boro are looking to get themselves right into the play-off mix for the end of the season and if Balogan can keep bagging goals they are gonig to have a fair chance of achieving just that.

He scored last night in the win over Birmingham and is certainly looking sharp, so can he now kick on?

We asked FLW’s Middlesbrough Fan Pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts…

“I hope he can and I think he will because I really like the raw ualitiies that he has. He’s very good technically and I think he is getting better in terms of his physical attributes, holding off players.

“This is his first experience on loan of men’s football, all that’s needed with Balogan is time and he’s getting that at the moment and with two goals in his last three appearnaces I really think he can kick on.

“There’s a lot of potential in Balogan, I like him a lot.

“If there’s anyone that can get on a good run in front of goal between now and the end of the season it’s him, so fingers crossed.”

The Verdict

Balogan certainly looks as though he is finding his feet at Middlesbrough and manager Chris Wilder will be hoping that is the case.

If the young forward can start firing in the goals then Boro have a top chance of making the top six, and then challenging for a spot in the Premier League itself.

He’s a good player, and one that is showing off his potential.

