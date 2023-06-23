Crysencio Summerville has commented on his Leeds United future amid speculation surrounding his position at the club.

The winger has been linked with a transfer away from Elland Road following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Summerville was a regular presence in the Leeds squad last season, featuring 28 times in the Premier League as the team finished 19th in the table.

The Dutchman contributed four goals and two assists as his importance to the club grew over the last 12 months.

Does Crysencio Summerville have a future at Leeds United?

Everton and Feyenoord are two clubs that reportedly have the 21-year-old on their radar this summer, which indicates that Summerville’s future may lie elsewhere.

Arne Slot has set his sights on bringing the forward back to the club just three years after departing for Leeds.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, the Leeds player has discussed his future at Elland Road.

The winger has claimed that his full focus is on helping the Netherlands compete at the U21 European Championship.

“I see and read some things here and there, but I focus on this tournament,” said Summerville.

“I also deliberately asked my agent not to give me that information until after the European championship.

“We can take a prize, we’ll see the rest later.

“I used to play FIFA with the guys I played against in England.

“I enjoyed every game.

“And I really love Leeds, where I came in as an 18-year-old.

“That moment will stay with me forever.

“A few hours after that goal [against Liverpool] I turned 21: that was the best birthday I could wish for.

“I hope we return to the Premier League as soon as possible.”

Summerville signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020, joining the U23 side initially.

Last season proved a breakout campaign for the youngster, as he earned his first Premier League starts.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Crysencio Summerville this summer?

The forward has shown a lot of promise with Leeds, and that winner at Anfield was one of the club’s highest points last year.

But, with the interest in his services, it is hard to see Leeds holding onto him.

The allure of competing in the Champions League could see him return to Feyenoord, but even a Premier League move would be a big jump-up from the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether a club will meet Leeds’ valuation of the player, but there are certainly clubs circling.