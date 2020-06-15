‘I really like this one’ – Birmingham City eye ex-Fulham manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have their eyes on former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, as per The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims the 51-year-old is the club’s ‘ideal choice’ but is not the only one being considered for the top job, with Lee Bowyer and Nigel Clough also in the frame to replace Clotet.

So, would Jokanovic be a good addition at Birmingham? Can you see it happening?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

Alfie Burns

Jokanovic would be a huge appointment for Birmingham and is Blues got their hands on the former Fulham boss, it would be the sort of addition that’d got the Championship talking.

His work with Fulham was excellent and the promotion that’s sitting on his CV stands out massively.

However, is the job at Birmingham something that will appeal to Jokanovic? He won’t have a sea of funds available to him and things are hardly settled in terms of boardroom/crowd relations.

That is part of the reason why I think it would be such a surprise to see Jokanovic rocking up in Birmingham.

A real coup if it happens, but a little bit unrealistic given the hurdles parties would have to overcome.

Ned Holmes

I really like this one.

Birmingham are looking for someone that can take them to the next level and given his success with Fulham in the past, Jokanovic could be that person.

Things didn’t work out for him in the Premier League but the success he had in the Championship is exactly the sort of thing the Blues will be hoping for over the next few seasons.

Jokanovic could be a great option but Birmingham need to take their time to ensure he is the right man for the job.

They’ve got some time to feel out what a move would mean and they need to make sure it’s the right next step.

George Dagless

Potentially, yes.

Jokanovic is a good manager and obviously one that would be in high-demand whenever available to come to the Championship.

What he did with Fulham was fantastic and he’s also done a good job elsewhere during his career.

Could he do the same at Blues? There’s potential in the squad but I think he’d need a bit of time and some spending power to get the kind of side he would want, it remains to be seen if he would get either.

It would be an appointment that fans would love and I can understand why, I just don’t think we’ll be seeing it happen when you consider everything that needs to fall into place.