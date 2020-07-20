‘I really like this move from a Leeds perspective’ – Leeds United edging closer to transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jack Harrison is set to sign for Leeds United on another season-long loan deal next season, Victor Orta has revealed.

Harrison has spent the last two years on loan at Leeds from Manchester City, playing an influential role in their promotion to the Premier League this term.

The winger has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists during his time at Elland Road, scoring six times in Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign this term.

Orta has now confirmed to Radio MARCA that Harrison is set to spend next season on loan with Leeds for the third year running, as Leeds prepare to embark on life back in England’s top-flight.

Here, the FLW team discuss this deal…

Jacob Potter

I’m not too sure about this one.

Harrison has been brilliant for Leeds this season, there’s no doubt about that. But with rules in the Premier League only allowing clubs to have two loans at a time, I’m not sure this is a wise decision.

Leeds are going to need players that have experience of playing in the Premier League, and Harrison might take a while to adjust to the demands of playing in the top-flight week in, week out.

But if you’re basing it off of his displays this season for the Whites, then it will have been a no-brainer for Leeds to sign him on loan for another season.

He’s a player that has shown vast improvement under Bielsa’s management, and will hopefully only get better as the years progress.

George Dagless

Absolutely.

Harrison is a top footballer and has come on leaps and bounds in this season in particular.

He’s a prime example of what a player can become under Marcelo Bielsa and I think it makes perfect sense for him to stay at Leeds for next season.

He wouldn’t be getting in the Man City side despite his improvement and so to be at Elland Road next year, in the Premier League, is a perfect opportunity for him.

I think Leeds have done well with him and I expect a few more clever moves like this in the summer window.

Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a Leeds perspective.

Harrison has been excellent this season and just seems to be getting better and better the more time he spends under Bielsa.

Bringing him back is an absolute no-brainer in my eyes and doing it on loan makes a lot of sense as well.

That will allow them to spend more money on improving other areas of the side ahead of their return to the Premier League.

I can’t see any issues with this deal, unless someone makes Manchester City a good offer.