‘I really like this’ – Birmingham City in the race to sign 26-y/o attacking talent: The verdict

Kayden Jackson is a man attracting plenty of interest this summer as club’s look to bolster their attacking arsenal before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Ipswich Town this summer with just one year remaining on his deal at Portman Road and, according to Football Insider, Birmingham City are among the clubs looking at him.

But would he make a good recruit for Aitor Karanka’s new side?

We discuss…

George Dagless

Could be.

I think the Blues need to add to their attacking options and Jackson might be ideal as a signing to work off of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

If they can strike up a partnership it’s a more than promising move for the Blues but they do need to consider it deeply.

Jackson struggled in the Championship last time he played there – albeit for an Ipswich team that looked well out of sorts – and so it’s whether he is now ready for the second division.

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure he’s the answer to their problems.

Birmingham need a player that has a decent amount of experience under their belts in the Championship ahead of the new season.

Jacksn doesn’t exactly fit that description and I certainly feel as though there are better options out there for the Blues.

They need someone to replace Scott Hogan, with the forward’s loan spell reaching a conclusion at the end of last season.

Jackson has been impressive at times for Ipswich Town, but like I say, there are better and safer options out there for Aitor Karanka’s side this season.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a Birmingham perspective.

Jackson offers something completely different to the forward options that Karanka has available to him at St Andrew’s and could compliment a big physical striker like Lukas Jutkiewicz really well.

The 26-year-old hasn’t shown himself a prolific goalscorer but he adds a real dynamism in the final third that I think could be really useful for the Blues.

With just one year left on his current deal at Ipswich, you’d imagine that the Blues may be able to get this deal done relatively cheaply, which is ideal in the current climate.