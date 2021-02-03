‘I really like the sound of this one’ – Derby County strike transfer agreement for 32-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County secured the signing of striker Lee Gregory on loan from Stoke City on transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old joins the Rams as Rooney looks to add more firepower to his frontline after a goal-shy campaign thus far for the east Midlands outfit.

Gregory has sparsely featured for the Potters this term and joins Derby in the hope of more frequent game-time in the Championship.

So, from a Derby perspective, what do you make of this loan addition? Is it a shrewd capture?

The team here at FLW assess….

Alfie Burns

Rooney needed something to take the pressure off Kazim-Richards, which he’s got in Gregory.

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure Gregory is someone I’d be majorly excited about if my club signed him, but he will do a job for Derby.

They need to score more goals and Gregory knows the Championship well, so should be able to carry a decent goal threat for the Rams.

When you consider the mess that the club have played themselves into this season, the focus at the moment is very short-term.

If you can get that short-term impact out of Gregory, he is going to be a decent signing.

There’s pressure on him to play, so fingers crossed he can hit the ground running.

Quiz: Are these 15 Derby County facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Derby County were founded in 1884. True or false? True False

Jake Sanders

It’s near-impossible to criticise Wayne Rooney at present, especially after three victories on the bounce have moved his side three points above relegation.

However, their lack of goals have been an issue throughout the campaign.

With Jack Marriott out on loan with the Owls, and Martyn Waghorn currently on a 14-match drought in front of goal, adding another striker to his ranks was a priority.

And whilst Lee Gregory’s goal-record since leaving Millwall of just seven goals in 50 appearances in all competitions is nothing to write home about, it was more about getting someone in the building.

Having watched Gregory so often for the Lions, his game about working hard and running the channels, something that will definitely appeal to Rooney.

34-year-old Colin Kazim-Richards is currently Derby’s first-choice centre-forward, so Gregory will undoubtedly have opportunities to work his way into Rooney’s side, although having not featured for more than two months, proving his fitness to the Rams boss will surely be his priority.

Jacob Potter

I really like the sound of this one.

Gregory’s career has stalled somewhat in recent years, and he’ll be eager to get back to the sort of form that made him such a fan favourite whilst with Millwall.

Derby County certainly needed to sign a forward before the winter transfer window reached a conclusion, and Gregory will be hoping he can score the goals to fire them up the table.

The Rams have shown much-needed improvement in recent matches, and Wayne Rooney will be keen to see Gregory play his part as they look to pull further clear of the relegation zone in the coming weeks.

It’s a deal that makes sense for all parties involved.