‘I really like the look of this’ – West Brom in race with Celtic, Leeds and others for Bundesliga striker: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are one of a number of sides, including Celtic, Newcastle United and Leeds United, that are interested in Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson, according to German outlet Kicker.

The 28-year-old forward helped the German side secure promotion to the Bundesliga last term and has grabbed 13 goals for them in the top flight this term.

According to Kicker (via GetFootballNewsGermany), the Baggies are one of a number of sides keen on the striker, who is thought to have a release clause in the mid-single-digit range.

Newcastle, Bournemouth, Celtic, Brentford, Schalke, and Leeds are also thought to be interested in the 28-year-old, so the Baggies may have to battle for the Swede’s signature.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

Bilic needs to take a close look at his striking options heading into next season. It’s an area that West Brom have struggled with all season, in my opinion.

Charlie Austin isn’t the force he once was and Hal Robson Kanu, for all his efforts, isn’t the right man. So, turning to someone like Andersson makes complete sense.

He’s an international striker, who has been playing to a good standard in Germany, and is approaching his peak years now.

That sort of pedigree will appeal to Albion and even if they are planning for life back in the Premier League, a deal is there to be done.

The domestic market will be tough this summer and this type of transfer might be something we see a lot of in the coming months.

George Harbey

I really like the look of this from a West Brom perspective.

Andersson looks to be a really impressive striker who has scored an impressive amount of goals in the Bundesliga this term, so that is obviously going to catch the eye as it is such a competitive, quality league.

West Brom definitely need to bring in another striker regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not, as Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore have both been underwhelming, and Hal Robson-Kanu isn’t capable enough of leading the line for another year in my view.

Andersson scores goals, he’s at a good age, he looks strong and powerful and this would make him a perfect fit at the Hawthorns, in Slaven Bilic’s style of play.

Jacob Potter

This would be a deal that makes sense.

Andersson has played a starring role for Union Berlin this season, and his contribution was one of the main reasons as to why they retained their status as a Bundesliga club.

He scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for them, and would be more than deserving of a move to English football.

I only expect West Brom to step up their interest in signing Andersson if they win promotion into the Premier League though, as I struggle to see him being willing to move to the Championship.

He’d definitely be an upgrade on the likes of Kenneth Zohore and Hal Robson-Kanu, and it should be a no-brainer for the Baggies to target the Swedish forward heading into the summer transfer window.