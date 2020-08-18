‘I really like the look of this move’ – Reading eye Premier League outcast transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mark Bowen’s Reading are keen on a potential move for Liverpool outcast Sheyi Ojo, as per Goal.

The Royals are joined by the likes of Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest in the chase to sign the 23-year-old winger, who has found it hard to break into Liverpool’s first-team.

Ojo has most recently been on loan at Rangers where he made 19 appearances, and has spent the majority of his professional career out on loan, enjoying spells in the EFL with the likes of Fulham and Wolves.

So, do the Royals need Ojo? Would the winger be a good addition?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

I really like the look of this move.

With question marks over the future of two key creative assets in Ovie Ejaria and John Swift, bringing in Ojo makes a lot of sense to me.

Obviously, he’s not a like for like replacement for either of those players but he could help replace some of their influence in the final third.

We saw his quality on loan at Rangers last term, adding five goals and seven assists, and he would be a very useful weapon for Mark Bowen to have.

Given the interest of the likes of Forest and Huddersfield, Reading may face a battle to sign him.

Though the performances and experience of Ejaria on loan from Liverpool may convince the Anfield outfit that the Berkshire club is the right place to send Ojo – should it end up being a loan deal.

George Harbey

I think this would be a great addition for the Royals.

Although Reading do have some really exciting options to choose from going forward, I do feel that they need to add more firepower and bring in a couple more attacking players this summer. Michael Olise is still young and they lack any real depth out wide following the departure of Garath McCleary.

Ojo is a player who needs to settle down now. He’s 23 years of age and needs to take the next step, and he just isn’t going to do that whilst he keeps being loaned out by Liverpool with his first-team chances looking very slim indeed.

His pace and power down the left-hand side could be key for the Royals, and his killer deliveries into the area could be very beneficial for the likes of George Puscas or Lucas Joao, who are two potent centre-forwards inside the box.

It wouldn’t cost a great amount of money to lure him away from Anfield, either, so in a market where teams cannot afford to splash huge amounts of cash and have to be smart in their recruitment, it’s somewhat of a no-brainer for the Berkshire club.