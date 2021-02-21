‘I really fear for us’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to major update in new manager hunt

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Bournemouth’s head coach on a short-term deal until the end of the season, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the South Coast club.

The 41-year-old coach only arrived at the club in February but has served as the Cherries caretaker boss since the sacking of Jason Tindall at the start of the month.

A string of names have been linked with taking charge at the Vitality Stadium since, including the likes of John Terry, Thierry Henry, and David Wagner, but it seems none of those will be arriving at the South Coast club anytime soon.

Bournemouth announced this morning that Woodgate has agreed a short-term deal to become their new head coach until the end of the season.

The ex-England defender’s previous Championship job did not end well, seeing him sacked by Middlesbrough after less than a season, but he’s impressed during his time with the Cherries.

Under Woodgate’s stewardship, Bournemouth have won three of their five games, including qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Are you AFC Bournemouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Cherries quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored their opening Championship goal this season? Jack Stacey Jefferson Lerma Arnaut Danjuma Dom Solanke

Despite falling to defeat against QPR yesterday, the Championship club have decided to stick with their current boss until the end of the season – a decision that appears to have left some fans very frustrated.

Read their reactions here:

Bit like going shopping for some clothes and going back to the first shop you went in after traipsing round town all day. 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ Whole process has been a complete joke, but hopefully Woodgate does well.. 🙏🏻🤔 https://t.co/Rsr3gENj12 — Terry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍒 (@thecherries) February 21, 2021

I’m no longer a football fan👍 https://t.co/eH348GjqAw — Elliott (@ElliottNott17) February 21, 2021

“Linked with some of the biggest managers in world football” Appoints Woodgate 🤦#afcb https://t.co/DD2a3JYowS — Matt 🍒 (@iamMattyHall) February 21, 2021

This screams a lack of ambition, but time to get behind the new manager, hopefully I am proven wrong. #afcb https://t.co/glScBdLbEu — Sam Poulter (@Samuelpoulter) February 21, 2021

God, we're such a joke https://t.co/ag2BPVNwTo — Tiny Giraffe #FPL (@TinyRaffe) February 21, 2021

3 weeks to appoint the bloke who's in caretaker charge! This club do seem to always take the easy option. Having said that, I'm not really sure there are many candidates with any sort of record #afcb https://t.co/3jSOU34nxh — Ed Wooldridge (@eWoold) February 21, 2021

I’ll back Woodgate – he’s a good guy – and the players. Finishing in the top six is our sole objective and at least we now have clarity. But the past three weeks have been farcical. The board has looked utterly clueless and I really fear for us #afcb https://t.co/r9K0OzxXVz — Rob Meech (@RobMeech) February 21, 2021