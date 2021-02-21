Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I really fear for us’ – Many Bournemouth fans react to major update in new manager hunt

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Bournemouth’s head coach on a short-term deal until the end of the season, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the South Coast club. 

The 41-year-old coach only arrived at the club in February but has served as the Cherries caretaker boss since the sacking of Jason Tindall at the start of the month.

A string of names have been linked with taking charge at the Vitality Stadium since, including the likes of John Terry, Thierry Henry, and David Wagner, but it seems none of those will be arriving at the South Coast club anytime soon.

Bournemouth announced this morning that Woodgate has agreed a short-term deal to become their new head coach until the end of the season.

The ex-England defender’s previous Championship job did not end well, seeing him sacked by Middlesbrough after less than a season, but he’s impressed during his time with the Cherries.

Under Woodgate’s stewardship, Bournemouth have won three of their five games, including qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Despite falling to defeat against QPR yesterday, the Championship club have decided to stick with their current boss until the end of the season – a decision that appears to have left some fans very frustrated.

