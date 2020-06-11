‘I really don’t see the point in this’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for soon-to-be free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, as per reports from sport24.

The 35-year-old is on the lookout for a new club following his recent departure from AS Monaco, having spent seven-and-a-half years in France and making over 230 appearances for the club.

The goalkeeper has also made 44 appearances for Croatia at senior international level, starting in the side that beat England in the World Cup semi-finals two years ago, before losing to eventual winners France.

Now, sport24 claim that Olympiacos and Forest – both owned by Evangelos Marinakis – are interested in signing Subasic, who reportedly earned over €1m a year during his time in Monaco.

Brice Samba has been an outstanding addition for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi, with the 26-year-old keeping 14 clean sheets in 35 appearances since joining from Caen in the summer.

So, then, would Subasic be a much-needed signing for the Reds? The FLW team discuss…

Ned Holmes

Forest eyeing up move for Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic – thoughts? Do they need him?

This looks as though it could be a strong move from Forest, though they should be careful not to pay too much in the deal.

It seems as though a number of goalkeepers could be set to leave the City Ground this summer, so reinforces will be needed – particularly if the Reds make it to the Premier League.

That said, they already have a good first choice option in Brice Samba and there is a risk this deal could become expensive.

He may be set to become a free agent but there are reports of interest elsewhere and with wages, agent fees and the like, it could become very expensive.

Sam Rourke

I can see the sense in this.

Subasic could act as a perfect back-up to Brice Samba who has undoubtedly cemented himself as Forest’s number one goalkeeper.

As it stands, Forest do have several keepers on their books but it is questionable whether some have the ability to consistently perform in between the sticks at the Reds, with question marks continuing to reign over Costel Pantilimon and Jordan Smith.

Subasic comes with a wealth of experience at the highest level with Monaco and at international level, so would definitely be a coup on a free transfer.

The only question here is whether the 35-year-old would want to play out the remaining seasons of his career on the bench, with it very likely that Samba would be the man chosen to start week in, week out in goal for the Reds.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Forest players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Bryan Roy Jason Lee Stan Collymore Chris Bart-Williams

Jacob Potter

This would be somewhat of a coup if they get this deal done.

Subasic has played at a high level for the majority of his career, and he could be a useful addition to the Forest team in the summer.

However, the obvious question is that whether Forest actually need another goalkeeper next season or not.

Brice Samba has been brilliant for the Reds this term, and even if Subasic arrived, I’m not convinced that Lamouchi would throw him straight into the starting XI ahead of Samba.

Subasic is also 35, which makes me question whether his best days are behind him already, so there might be better options out there.

George Harbey

I really don’t see the point in this at all to be honest.

Whilst Subasic may be a high-profile name with a load of experience under his belt, I don’t think he is it what Forest need ahead of a potential return to the Premier League next season.

I cannot see Brice Samba being dropped from the XI whatsoever given how popular he is at the City Ground, and given how well he has performed under Lamouchi this term.

Subasic is likely to be on high wages, so what would be the point in paying someone a large amount of money to sit on the bench for a season, especially when they are 35?

If he takes a pay cut, then it could be a good move, but maybe keeping Jordan Smith would be a better move financially.