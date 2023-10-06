Highlights Ipswich Town is currently sitting in second place in the Championship with an impressive start to the season, winning 8 out of their 10 games so far.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town will maintain their promotion challenge in the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed an outstanding start to life back in the second tier following their promotion from League One last season, and they currently sit second in the table after picking up 25 points from their first 10 league games.

Kieran McKenna's side are now five points clear of third-placed Preston North End after their 3-0 win over Hull City at Portman Road on Tuesday night, with goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness sealing another impressive victory.

Ipswich have the chance to extend their lead over North End when they host Ryan Lowe's men on Saturday.

McKenna praised his side for their start to the season, but he insists his players must remain focused.

"We’ve had 12-18 months in terms of breaking records and stuff like that, but I’ve always said they’re things to look back on in the future," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Tonight was a good night, I’m not going to shy away from the fact that it’s a night we should enjoy as a group of staff, players, a football club, supporters, everyone together.

"But it’s one game. We've got Preston on Saturday and playing well tonight doesn’t get us six points from the two games.

"Of course, longitudinally, there are positives we can take, but there’s also room for improvement.

"Our focus is just on the next game. I think the time for looking back on those things is probably way, way down the line."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he cannot see Ipswich's form declining over the course of the season, and predicted they would secure at least a play-off place.

"Ipswich Town have had a fantastic start to life in the Championship, five wins in their last six games sees them sitting second in the league, two points behind leaders Leicester, and nine points clear of sixth-placed Leeds United, who occupy the final play-off places," Palmer said.

"Only 10 games have gone, but it generally gives a team and a manager a good yardstick.

"Eight games won, I really don't see them dropping off the pace, I think they will invest again in January and kick on.

"Automatic is too early to call, but they are certainly on course for a minimum of a play-off spot."

Will Ipswich Town be promoted from the Championship this season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Ipswich will be among the Championship promotion contenders.

The Tractor Boys were in relentless form towards the end of last season, and that has continued into the new campaign as they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier.

Their success is even more impressive considering that McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that achieved promotion last season, underlining the 37-year-old's coaching ability and further cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young managers in the EFL.

With excellent defensive solidity, a dangerous attacking threat and a winning mentality in the squad, it will be incredibly tough for anyone to stop Ipswich this season.