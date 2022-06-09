“I really do” – Carlton Palmer delivers West Brom prediction ahead of 2022/23 Championship campaign

West Brom will be striving to have an impressive summer in order to start the new Championship campaign on the right foot.

The Baggies, who saw their season slip away into disappointment last time out, will be highly ambitious about what the upcoming 2022/23 campaign might bring.

Steve Bruce has already welcomed John Swift to the club, setting the bar high when it comes to the recruitment that might take place at The Hawthorns during the next few months.

Delivering his prediction as to whether he believes promotion can be achieved this season at West Brom under Steve Bruce, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “They will be there or thereabouts under Steve Bruce next season make no bones about that.

“I expect them to go up automatically. I really do.

“You have to look at the three teams that have come down, Burnley, Norwich and Watford, they’re going to be strong that is for sure.

“But, I think West Brom, if Steve does his recruitment right, I think West Brom will be there or thereabouts.”

The verdict

Still possessing a very talented squad at his disposal, Bruce is likely to add even more quality to bolster the competition levels further.

Walking in during a difficult period for the club, Bruce cannot be fairly judged during those rather chaotic ending months last season.

Now, he has a full summer ahead of him to assemble a squad that is capable of delivering promotion back to the Premier League, which has started on the right track thus far.

Most would expect a response from West Brom this season and it will be no surprise to see them battling it out at the top end of the division in what is set to be an extremely competitive division next time out.