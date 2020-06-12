‘I really can see the logic in this’ – Che Adams v Jean-Kevin Augustin decision for Leeds United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Che Adams’ name continues to be linked with Leeds United, with Kevin Phillips the latest Football Insider pundit to talk up how Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa will retain an interest in the Southampton outcast.

Leeds wanted Adams in January but eventually settled on Jean-Kevin Augustin, but the latter’s impact in West Yorkshire has been poor and many supporters are now questioning whether he is worth a permanent deal in the summer.

Here, our team of writers discuss whether Leeds should snub any multi-million pound deal to sign Augustin and turn their attention back to Adams and luring him away from Southampton…

George Harbey

I think you’d have to say that it makes more sense to pursue Adams over Augustin.

It’s a real shame to see how his time at Elland Road has gone so far and how it’s shaping up to be, as he’s clearly a striker with so much pedigree and so much potential.

There is no getting away from the fact that would it be a risk to spend nearly £20m on his signature though and make him the club’s joint-record signing, when he’s only played around 50 minutes of football for the Whites.

Adams may not have cut it in the Premier League this season, but he is a player who Marcelo Bielsa clearly likes the look of and has took time to analyse him a lot, and I think a deal would be possible.

Sam Rourke

I really can see the logic in this.

Augustin has only played 43 minutes for Leeds since joining from RB Leipzig, and has not made the impact he would have liked.

Of course, the young forward has had to contend with several injury niggles which has hampered his progress at Elland Road, and this latest setback doesn’t sound pretty so forking out a sum of nearly £15m for what appears to be a relatively injury-prone forward is a concern.

Augustin is only 22 though and has plenty of room to grow and develop but is it worth the risk? Che Adams would offer a better solution here for me.

Yes, Adams has not enjoyed a great season at Southampton in the Premier League but we know how clinical he can be in front of goal during his time at Birmingham, and I just feel Leeds will be able to muster up more chances for him than the Saints do.

Bielsa is evidently a big fan of Adams, especially considering the lengthy pursuit of Adams in the January transfer window in which Leeds were prepared to depart with a hefty sum to secure his signature.

The striker is only 23 also, and under the tutelage of Bielsa, whom so often gets the best out of players and improves them, I can see Adams being a cracking addition over Augustin.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Ned Holmes

I think that could be a smart move from Leeds, if I’m honest.

Augustin’s injury issues are starting to become a real concern and I think it would be too risky for them to sign him for a relatively high fee if he doesn’t play again this term.

Given the way they’ve pursued him in recent years, Adams is clearly a player they like and someone they feel could fit in Bielsa’s system.

Though he hasn’t been hugely impressive, spending this season in the Premier League will likely have helped the forward adapt meaning he should be in a better position if he plays in the top flight with Leeds next term.

Augustin seems to have a higher ceiling but I think Adams is the safer option. He’s still a quality player and with Bielsa keeping a small squad, they can’t afford to have a forward that is always missing.