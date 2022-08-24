“I raised my eyebrows” – Carlton Palmer delivers opinion on West Brom midfielder

Departing Celta Vigo in the summer, Okay Yokuslu rejoined West Brom in the summer, with the Turkish international penning down a three-year deal at The Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old started what was his second league game of the season during the 5-2 thrashing of Hull at the weekend, putting in an excellent showing.

Intelligent both in and out of possession, the combative midfielder allowed the more creative talents to flourish ahead of him.

Sharing his thoughts on Yokuslu and whether he envisages the Turkish midfielder to keep hold of a starting XI place as the season progresses, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, it’s interesting them bringing him back, I raised my eyebrows with that one.

“But he did play very, very well against Hull and we’ll have to see. I mean, West Brom won, and he played very well, so as I’ve always said, you’re in possession of the shirt.

“And that’s down to him. Now, you’d expect him to start the next game. They’ve won, won impressively and he played well.”

The verdict

A player whose work can sometimes go unnoticed, Yokuslu’s ability to read the game and take the appropriate action is unrivalled at Championship level.

The midfielder is someone who has the ability to take the Championship by storm and will be hoping that he remains in the starting XI throughout the campaign.

Of course, competition levels are high in Albion’s midfield, therefore, he will need to continue returning consistent performances.

Working well next to Jayson Molumby at the weekend, it is hard to argue that the pair that started on Saturday is the strongest duo that Steve Bruce has at his disposal.