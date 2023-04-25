This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County head coach Paul Warne revealed last week that contract talks with David McGoldrick are now underway.

McGoldrick's current deal with the Rams is set to expire this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby (as cited by BBC Sport) about the 35-year-old, Warne said: "Our intention is to try to keep him.

"And I don't foresee any issues with it, unless he is a lot cleverer than I'm giving him credit for.

"But we are pretty honest with each other, I've told him the script and told him that I need him to sit down.

"It's as simple as that."

How has David McGoldrick been getting on at Derby County this season?

Since sealing a switch to Pride Park last year, McGoldrick has managed to establish himself as a talismanic figure at Derby.

The forward has set League One alight with his superb attacking displays and will be aiming to help the Rams seal a place in the play-offs next month.

The Rams know that they will be guaranteed to finish in the top-six if they beat Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday in their final two league games as they currently hold a two-point advantage over rivals Peterborough United.

As well as scoring 22 goals for Derby at this level, McGoldrick has also chipped in with six assists for his team-mates in 37 appearances and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.27 in League One.

What has FLW's Derby County fan pundit had to say about this contract claim involving McGoldrick?

Making reference to this contract claim involving McGoldrick, FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward has admitted that he is hoping that a fresh agreement will be on the cards.

Woodward said: "Let's hope what Paul Warne is saying is true, I pray to god it is true because I dread to think where we would be without him.

"He's become, literally, the lynchpin for our team.

"He is everything we stand for, I watched him against Exeter the other night, and he just oozes quality.

"He's got end product, he's got vision, skill and for someone that's 35 and doesn't have much pace, he just knows how to find the space.

"He gets in the pockets and is far too good for League One and I think really he could probably have the pick of most Championship team clubs on the back of this season.

"He has proved that he can stay fit now as well, so we'll be very, very lucky to keep him if we don't go up.

"I hope, if we don't go up, we do manage to keep him and that he is as happy and as settled at Pride Park.

"Because, let's be honest, the facilities are top class, the stadium is top class, everything about us is not League One.

"So, I'm hoping, based on that, he will stay with us but if I was him, I'd probably be looking for one year at a higher level, but who knows what he is thinking?

"Let's just hope his thoughts are staying with Derby, fingers crossed."