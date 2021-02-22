‘I personally think it could work’ – Bristol Rovers make key decision amid club’s relegation battle: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers today confirmed the appointment of Joey Barton as the club’s new manager.

Barton replaces Paul Tisdale who was relieved of his duties earlier this month and the Gas have opted for former Fleetwood boss Barton to rejuvenate the club’s fortunes.

Rovers currently sit in 19th position in League One and are precariously only two points above the relegation zone, so Barton will know he’s firmly coming into a club that are in the thick of a relegation battle.

So, what did you make of the appointment of Barton for Bristol Rovers? Good move?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Ben Wignall

On the basis of his two-and-a-half years at Fleetwood, this is a very shrewd appointment for Bristol Rovers.

I personally thought that Barton would either wait for a bigger League One club to approach him, but saying that Bristol Rovers are of a decent size despite their league position.

Barton will no doubt have had assurances from Gas owner Wael al-Qadi that he will be backed in the summer, but this is a new experience for Barton as he arrives at a club who are struggling.

He previously walked into a Fleetwood job with a budget and facilities that were tailor-made for a promotion push, but if Barton can keep Rovers up and then push them up the table next season, his future will most definitely lie in a higher league.

George Dagless

We shall see.

It’s obviously generated a bit of a stir and I think there are Rovers fans in both camps in terms of whether it’s good or not but I personally think it could work.

There are a few caveats in respect of that, of course, but ultimately Barton did a good job at Fleetwood and I would expect him to do a good job at Rovers.

They need a bit of a kick and to get some results on the board and I think he’ll give them that, providing he obviously doesn’t get dragged into anything silly.

I personally think it could end up working in time, but I’d obviously never be surprised if things blew up – let’s just hope they don’t.

Phil Spencer

I think that this is a great appointment.

Joey Barton is a manager who has already showed that he has what it takes to build a team that are incredibly difficult to beat.

Finishing in the top six was a huge achievement last season and it’s just a shame that he wasn’t backed at Fleetwood to try and go again this term.

Bristol Rovers know that Barton is a big motivator for the players and providing he is backed to build the required team to progress, I’m sure that this will prove to be a great move.