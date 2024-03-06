Derby County defender Eiran Cashin believes his failed move to Brighton & Hove Albion worked out for the best, as he felt he still owed a lot to the Rams.

Cashin has been a standout performer for the League One side for a number of seasons now, and most Derby fans would have expected him to be no longer at the club after the January transfer window had passed.

It was reported in early December, that as many as six clubs were looking at the centre-back, with the Seagulls among those sides.

Brighton had seen multiple offers rejected for the player during the summer transfer window, but when January came around it looked like a deal was finally going to happen.

However, it fell apart at the last minute and, to the relief of Derby and their supporters, Cashin stayed at the club and has since signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

Eiran Cashin on the Brighton and Derby County situation

As the January transfer window neared its end, it looked like Eiran Cashin was going to leave Derby County and join Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, as the deal was being done at the end of the transfer window, it didn’t have enough time to be completed and fell through.

Now, Cashin has been asked about that situation, with the defender stating he thinks it has worked out for the best in him staying with Derby, as he felt he owed the Rams.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Cashin said: “I hate that Starbucks. It was such a stressful day. They were trying to sort the fee, so I finished training and the gaffer (Paul Warne) said just do what you need to do. But he told me to promise him that if it didn't happen, then I had to get my head down and get up to Bolton.

"I must have spent about six hours at that Starbucks, probably even longer thinking about it. It's fair to say that I got through a few hot chocolates and a lot of calls. But the move was on, then it was off. In the end, the fee got sorted, but it was just too late to organise a medical.

"The gaffer was so supportive and when it didn't happen, he just said to get up to Bolton and that we'd get through it. When I got back to the team hotel, which was about two o'clock in the morning, I just went to bed. You always hear about these stories on deadline day. I'd never actually experienced what it's like until then, and it was crazy.

"The next day, the gaffer pulled me before the Bolton game, and he was gutted because it was a life-changing opportunity. But he just said now that it was done, I just had to get my head down. I couldn't have agreed more. I could have sat and sulked, but that's not me. It's not that I didn't want to be at Derby. It was just an opportunity that I thought was going to happen, but didn't end up materialising.

"Looking back at the emotions and all the things going on, you realise that you have no control over any of it. My head was spinning. One minute it's this club interested, then one club is saying that another saying this.

"You wait to figure out what is happening, but it's all above my head. I'm just told whether it's happening or not. I felt like it was a tough time to go through, but if anything, it makes you stronger. In the end, I think it's probably worked out best because I like being at Derby and with us not being promoted last season, I felt like I owed the club that.

"If anything, it made me feel a little bit better in the fact there was not so much uncertainty going on. The stress was over with, and it meant I could just concentrate on my football. When you're playing, and you know there's loads of noise, that teams are interested in you, and you don't know where you're going to be, it's a lot to deal with."

Eiran Cashin’s stats for Derby County this season

Eiran Cashin has been so important for Derby County once again this season, as he’s played in every league game he has been available for in this campaign.

Eiran Cashin's 2023/24 League One stats for Derby County Total Matches played 34 Minutes per game 87 Clean sheets 13 Interceptions per game 1.7 Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 5.8 Goals 3 Big chances created 1 Key passes 0.5 Passing accuracy per game 73% As per SofaScore.com (As it stands 6th March)

The 22-year-old has started 33 of the 34 League One games he’s been available for, during which he has scored three goals and grabbed one assist.

As well as appearing regularly in the league, Cashin has also represented the club in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and the EFL Trophy.

Eiran Cashin is a Premier League player in waiting

Eiran Cashin has been an integral part of the team this season, and it seems his importance is growing as the games and months go on. So, now that his future is much clearer, he will hope to return the favour and help Derby return to the Championship.

But in the long term, there is no doubt about it that Cashin will be playing in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The defender has very impressive attributes, and at his age, he is likely going to keep on impressing, and it may get to a point where the Rams are unable to retain his services. But the new three-year contract will help them collect a rather large transfer fee.