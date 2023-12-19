Highlights QPR talisman Ilias Chair is fully settled at the club and not distracted by transfer rumors.

QPR talisman Ilias Chair feels "100%" settled at the West London club and "cannot be distracted by anything else" despite the upcoming January transfer window, he has revealed in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Moroccan attacking midfielder has established himself as a key player for the R's over the past few years but his impressive performances in blue and white have led to regular links with a move away from Loftus Road.

Leicester and Leeds interested on deadline day

In the summer, Leicester City and Leeds United were both touted with an interest as they tooled up for a Championship promotion push after relegation from the Premier League.

According to reports, there was interest from the pair on deadline day but a deal for the playmaker, said to be valued at £6 million by the R's, never materialised.

It remains to be seen whether either side will reignite their interest in January but, in a boost to the W12 club, leaving next month is not on Chair's radar.

Ilias Chair "100%" settled at QPR

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, he made it clear where his loyalties lie.

Asked whether he felt fully settled at QPR despite recent links away, he said: "Yeah, 100%.

“My full focus is on QPR at the moment so I can’t be distracted by anything else. I owe this club a lot of things, the least I can do is concentrate on every game and every training session I have for QPR.

“If anything ever came about then that is the time to think about that. Right now, it’s just about QPR. It’s about getting the best out of myself and getting the best out of this team.”

His R's contract runs until the summer of 2025, while the club have the option of a one-year extension, which means they're in a strong negotiating position as things stand.

The West London club has been a proving ground for other attack-minded midfielders in recent years - with both Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel showcasing their talents there before sealing their respective moves to Crystal Palace and Fenerbahçe - a fact that is not lost on the current R's talisman.

"Those two are unbelievable players," said Chair. "Great players on the ball and great talents.

“I’m so happy for them - the way I see them now and the way they’re doing at their clubs. I couldn’t be happier for them.

“We keep in contact as well. I talk to them weekly. It’s something you carry with you for the rest of your lives.

“But the only focus I have right now is the players that we have here. We have great quality here as well. You look at Chris Willock, you look at Lyndon Dykes, Andre Dozzell, Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter, Reggie Cannon. These are all players that have great quality.

“All we can do is focus on what is in front of us and make sure that we stay consistent.”

Ilias Chair excited by busy festive period

The appointment of new boss Marti Cifuentes has brought an upturn in fortunes, with 10 points from their last five games meaning they're now just two points from safety as we enter a busy festive period.

But while some players and managers may find the congested schedule frustrating, Chair loves the speed at which fixtures come at this time of the year.

He explained: “I don't like breaks at all. As many games as possible if it was up to me. I love the game of football. I’m in love with the game of football.

“Every single time I step out there, I’m just trying to enjoy every single moment of it. I know as a footballer it’s a short career. I’m trying to get the best out of it and relish every single moment.

“For me, as many games as possible in fewer days. I can’t wait, I can’t wait. That’s something special about England. I know a lot of teams are worried about it, particularly in the Premier League due to injuries, and I do hear that.

“But for me personally, I can’t be happier because every two or three games you have another game. As a young footballer, you’re used to playing games outside every day so that’s something I really love about England.”

The R's host promotion-hopefuls Southampton on Saturday and then travel across London to take on fellow strugglers Millwall on Boxing Day.

A trip to Portman Road to face high-flying Ipswich Town on the 29th of December will be a real test and they're back in W12 on New Year's Day for the visit of Cardiff City.