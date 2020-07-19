‘I never thought I’d see the day’ – Loads of Leeds United fans react as team news emerges for Derby clash

Leeds United will be in celebratory mood when they line up to face Derby County after sealing the Championship title yesterday, and Marcelo Bielsa has now named his starting eleven for the Pride Park clash.

The Whites boss is notorious for placing trust in his regular starters by making minimal changes to line-ups, but the nature of today’s clash has resulted in Bielsa making a total of seven changes to the side since their 1-0 win over Barnsley in the week.

Ben White, Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Roberts are the only four players to retain their spots in the starting team with some of Bielsa’s most trusted figureheads such as Liam Cooper, Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison all dropping to the bench.

There are first starts for the likes of Pascal Struijk and Ian Poveda, while there is also the surprise inclusion of Kiko Casilla following his return from an eight-game ban after he was reprimanded for using racist language during the clash with Charlton in September.

The Leeds Twitter account shared the team news ahead of the match…

📋 #LUFC team news is in! — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 19, 2020

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Plenty of Leeds supporters reacted with astonishment at Bielsa’s wholesale changes, while a large section of fans were unhappy with the decision to name Casilla in the side with Ilian Meslier not even featuring in the squad despite his strong recent displays.

Here are some of the responses…

I get playing fringe players but feel very uncomfortable to see Casilla back. Don't think he should wear the shirt again — PD31 (@PMD31) July 19, 2020

Not like Bielsa to make so many changes. He must be very happy. — Neil 🏆 (@OooahhBerardi) July 19, 2020

Very disappointed that Casilla is starting. Theres no need. — Decky Quinn (@DeckyQuinn) July 19, 2020

Give them all a run out, fair play! They all deserve it 👏👏 — Ryan🏆 (@19MrPositive19) July 19, 2020

Hugely disappointed to see Kiko in the side guys. — Jonnybielsa (@jonnybielsa) July 19, 2020

Great chance for Bielsa to assess some players who haven’t had much game time. Also a great chance for Klich to recover. #LUFC https://t.co/pkZESNESJ5 — Tom Coates (@Tom_C_6) July 19, 2020

I never thought I’d see the day, we’re resting our players 😭🥺 https://t.co/sZFJQBAQm2 — Dan🗿(Champions 🏆) (@DanPaton5) July 19, 2020