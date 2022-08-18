“I never thought I would be saying that a couple of years ago” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit issues Josh Koroma claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has claimed that there is one man who could depart the club in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Josh Komora has been identified as a player who could be worth offloading from the first team squad.

The forward has started just one of the Terriers opening four league games, coming off the bench for a further two appearances.

But a return of zero goals so far highlights that perhaps his time at the John Smith Stadium may be better off coming to an end.

The 23-year old scored four times last season as the team reached the play-off final, appearing 34 times along the way.

But this Huddersfield fan believes that he has been unable to recapture the good form he showed upon his initial run in the team in 2021.

That has left him to suggest that a potential exit may be the best next step for Koroma at this stage of his career.

“I genuinely think Josh Koroma’s time at the club is coming to an end,” Rayner told Football League World.

“He had a really good spell during the 2021 season, I think it was where he had a bit of a purple patch for about three months and then got injured.

“He hadn’t been in the team before and then he hasn’t really done anything since.

“He looks like either defenders have worked him out or his confidence is gone.

“I think for him and the club it’s probably best to move him on.

“I never thought I would be saying that a couple of years ago, but good luck to him if he does go somewhere else.”

Koroma signed for the Terriers in 2019 from Leyton Orient and enjoyed a stint on loan with Rotherham United in 2020, where he played five times.

His most prolific campaign came in 2020-21, when he scored eight league goals from 20 Championship appearances.

It remains to be seen whether the forward has a future as part of Danny Schofield’s side, with just two weeks remaining in the current transfer window.

The Verdict

Komora is still only 23-years old so there is still time for him to figure things out with Huddersfield, particularly under a new manager.

But, at the same time, he is also at the right age where a fresh change of scenery could be what he needs to reset his confidence.

He is also a player that the Terriers could receive a transfer fee for if the club is looking to reinvest money earned from player sales back into the team.

This is definitely a possible exit at Huddersfield and it would be interesting to see where Komora would end up as a result of a departure.