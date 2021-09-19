‘I never dreamed’ – These Charlton fans discuss individual after Wycombe defeat

Charlton Athletic endured another poor day at the start of the League One season on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

After some quiet opening exchanges, the Addicks fell behind in the game shortly before half time, Gareth McCleary netting just two minutes before the break to put the home side in front.

McCleary then doubled his tally and Wycombe’s lead with a second with around 20 minutes remaining, and although summer signing Sam Lavelle netted his first goal for Charlton to pull one back in stoppage time, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

That means that Charlton now sit second from bottom of the League One table, with just one win and four points from their seven league games since the start of the campaign.

Given that is well short of the promotion push the club will have been hoping for this season, many Charlton fans appeared far from impressed with manager Nigel Adkins as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many concerned about the results the Addicks boss is producing with those at his disposal.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Charlton supporters had to say about the 56-year-old after that latest defeat.

I can honestly say this is the most demoralising #cafc team to watch I’ve ever known. And yet I believe the players can offer better. I’m usually very patient with managers but hard to see how Adkins can stop the rot — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) September 19, 2021

I never dreamed that Adkins would be turning out to be so abjectly clueless #cafc — Charlton Dream (@CAFCAlways) September 19, 2021

just ONE shot on target? …. are Charlton serious?! how long should Adkins have left, anybody? #CAFC — anteves (@footy_league) September 18, 2021

#CAFC Really hope Adkins considers his position and resigns. He has had a good career in football but for reasons I don’t understand getting a tune out of this team is clearly beyond him. Shame but we need to move on — Phil Addison (@addisph) September 18, 2021

For me now and I’m not an Adkins fan but Tuesday/Saturday if don’t get a win and a draw from them two games as a minimum he has to get the sack, other wise longer goes on the worse be to turn around #cafc — Danny (@dannyowen54) September 18, 2021

#CAFC Nigel Adkins comes across as a nice guy and he has a proven record in league one. For whatever reason however he is getting nothing from this squad. If we don’t beat Gillingham I think we will need to make a change. Giving Jacko a go is probably worth a shot. — Phil Addison (@addisph) September 18, 2021

Late show!!! Morelike another no show! #cafc Adkins days r numbered now surely — Jonathan Avis (@Avis2Jonathan) September 18, 2021

I was all for Adkins when he got the job loved his outlook and positivity but we have to face facts and it’s a results based business, we ain’t good enough and someone needs to do something fast to change what’s going on!

He’s prob got 3 games now to save his job! #cafc — Jamie Putland (@putters792) September 18, 2021

Don’t even feel like making any comment on @CAFCofficial at the moment. All i do know is a change is needed. Adkins has to go im afraid #cafc — Lewis Nichols (@lewnich3) September 18, 2021