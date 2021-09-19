Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘I never dreamed’ – These Charlton fans discuss individual after Wycombe defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic endured another poor day at the start of the League One season on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

After some quiet opening exchanges, the Addicks fell behind in the game shortly before half time, Gareth McCleary netting just two minutes before the break to put the home side in front.

McCleary then doubled his tally and Wycombe’s lead with a second with around 20 minutes remaining, and although summer signing  Sam Lavelle netted his first goal for Charlton to pull one back in stoppage time, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

That means that Charlton now sit second from bottom of the League One table, with just one win and four points from their seven league games since the start of the campaign.

Given that is well short of the promotion push the club will have been hoping for this season, many Charlton fans appeared far from impressed with manager Nigel Adkins as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many concerned about the results the Addicks boss is producing with those at his disposal.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Charlton supporters had to say about the 56-year-old after that latest defeat.


