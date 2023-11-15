Highlights Kazeem Olaigbe left Southampton due to a lack of first team opportunities and wanting to test himself as a professional.

He does not regret his decision to swap Anderlecht for Southampton in 2019, as each step allows for growth and development.

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table and have been performing well under Russell Martin, indicating that Olaigbe's absence hasn't been a significant loss.

Kazeem Olaigbe has explained the decision behind his Southampton departure.

The youngster originally signed for the Southampton youth academy in 2019, arriving from Anderlecht’s underage system.

The winger spent three years playing with the Saints at a youth level, before earning a loan to Scottish side Ross County.

Olaigbe made 19 appearances for the club before going out on loan again to Harrogate Town earlier this year.

The Belgian departed on a permanent basis at the end of the previous summer window, signing for Cercle Brugge after failing to make a single first team appearance for the south coast club during his time in English football.

Why did Kazeem Olaigbe leave Southampton?

Speaking in an interview with Belgian news outlet DH, Olaigbe outlined the reason behind his Saints departure.

The 20-year-old explained that a lack of first team opportunities led him to depart the club.

“I needed to really test myself as a professional and prove to myself that I could do it,” said Olaigbe, via Sport Witness.

“Southampton didn’t want to give me a chance in the first team, so I wanted to leave."

With that in mind, the outlet also asked him if he regretted swapping Anderlecht for the now Championship club back in 2019, but he assured them he made the right choice.

“I will never have regrets, because each step allows you to grow and all the work accomplished will pay off one day or another.

“In England, I learned to develop physically, to be more aggressive, but also to behave very professionally: eat well, go to sleep early, etc…”

Olaigbe has featured eight times in the league for his new club since making the switch last summer, contributing one goal.

Cercle Brugge are currently sixth in the Belgian Pro League.

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table, as Russell Martin’s side look to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The Saints suffered relegation to the second tier last season, and have since appointed Martin with the task of going straight back up at the first attempt.

Victory over West Brom going into the November international break saw the team close the gap to league leaders Leicester City to nine points.

It also extended the side’s winning run to three games, keeping them inside the play-off places going into the final international break of the calendar year.

Next up for Southampton is a clash with Huddersfield Town on 24 November.

Could Southampton have used Kazeem Olaigbe?

That he was unable to make a breakthrough into the first team indicates he hasn’t been missed too much.

However, he would have offered Martin another option in attack which could have been useful all the same.

Olaigbe is still just 20 and has plenty of time to continue developing into a top talent, and may even make a return to English football in the future if he can impress in Belgium.

But right now Southampton won’t be looking back too wistfully at his performances for his new club given how well things are going for Martin’s side at the moment.