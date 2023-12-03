Highlights Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut wants up to 5 new signings in January to improve squad quality.

Despite recent losses, Bulut has settled quickly and Cardiff is in contention for the play-offs.

Cardiff's ability to make new signings in January is uncertain, but they proved their ability to wheel and deal in the summer transfer window.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has revealed he wants up to five new signings to strengthen his squad when the January window opens.

Erol Bulut enjoys positive start at Cardiff City

There was a sense of intrigue when the Bluebirds appointed Bulut in the summer, as whilst he was a respected coach in Turkey, which had seen him land the Fenerbahce job a few years ago, he was unproven in English football.

However, the 48-year-old has settled quickly, and whilst Cardiff have lost three of their last four, they remain firmly in the mix for the play-offs, sitting just three points away from sixth.

The 2-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday was a reminder of the work still required at the Welsh side, as they were second best for large parts, although that’s understandable when you look at the squad Russell Martin is working with.

Erol Bulut outlines Cardiff transfer plans

And, speaking to Wales Online after the defeat on the south coast, Bulut explained that he wants to be active when the window opens, as he looks to improve his group with some real quality.

“If we can do something in January it would be perfect, and I can put my level with everyone then, because we might have the same quality. We have had only one transfer period and had a penalty (being unable to pay for players), now this will be the second period and I think I need three to five players, something like that, to go one level higher.

Related Cardiff City urged to make "statement" signing of 83-cap international in January Carlton Palmer insists that signing Ahmed Hegazi would be a real statement of intent from Erol Bulut's side

“We played against a relegated Premier League team and many of their players are Premier League level. They have quality, but we have seen where we have to go and how much we have to go. If we make the transfers in January and get what we need to get to that level.”

Will Cardiff be busy in January?

We know that Cardiff haven’t always been in a position to spend money in recent windows, and they’re clearly not going to suddenly find millions to give Bulut the five high quality players that he wants.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to do any business, and they proved in the summer that they can wheel and deal to get some good players through the door.

Cardiff City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Manolis Siopis Trabzonspor Permanent Dimitrios Goutas Sivasspor Permanent Aaron Ramsey OGC Nice Permanent Yakou Meite Reading FC Permanent Karlan Grant West Brom Loan Ike Ugbo Troyes Loan Jonathan Panzo Nottingham Forest Loan Josh Bowler Nottingham Forest Loan Runar Alex Runarsson Arsenal Loan

So, patience may be required, but these comments indicate Cardiff will be on the lookout to strengthen in January, and it will be interesting to see who they do manage to bring through the door.

Bulut’s appointment has been a superb decision, and he has managed to unite the supporters, with Cardiff firmly in the mix to finish in the top six. But, his assessment is right, and they do need that bit more quality and depth if they are to sustain this.

What next for Cardiff?

The Bluebirds will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Southampton when they host Millwall in the league on Saturday.

The Londoners have won just one of four under new boss Joe Edwards, so Cardiff will fancy their chances of picking up all three points.