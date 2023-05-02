The race for the Championship play-offs is going right down to the final day of the season, and May 8 will prove to be a day of twists and turns in the battle to join Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the top six.

Several teams have dropped away in recent weeks but there are five sides still trying to lock down the final two spots in the play-offs - and one of them is Sunderland in their first season back in the Championship for four years.

The Black Cats have carried over their momentum from 2021-22 where they were promoted under Alex Neil, and despite his early season departure to Stoke City and the subsequent appointment of Tony Mowbray, they find themselves just two points outside the top six in seventh position going into the final day of the season.

That is of course with having talisman Ross Stewart on the sidelines for much of the season as well, so it is a fantastic feat in itself for the Wearsiders to still be challenging, and they head to Deepdale to play Preston North End next Monday with everything to play for.

How can Sunderland get into the Championship play-offs?

If Sunderland are going to make it into the top six though, they need results to go their way as Chronicle reporter James Hunter has explained.

Firstly, Sunderland need to come out of Lancashire with all three points, and considering they are facing a North End side with nothing to play for they could have the advantage with that already, unless nerves get the better of them.

However, there are two clubs above them in the play-off spots, those being Coventry City and Millwall.

The Sky Blues travel to Middlesbrough knowing that they could be facing the Teessiders again in the play-offs, whilst Millwall host another team in Blackburn Rovers who could still make it into the top six.

If either Coventry lose or Millwall do not win their respective matches, then Sunderland are definitely in the play-offs with a victory against PNE, providing that West Brom do not go to Swansea City and beat them by four more goals than the Wearsiders win by at Deepdale.

What do Sunderland fans think of their play-off chances?

It's a complex scenario but with both Coventry and Millwall having tough fixtures and the Black Cats facing a side who could already be on the metaphorical beach, there is increasing confidence and optimism amongst the fanbase - in which over 5,500 will be travelling to Lancashire to pack out the away end.

Some supporters believe that Mowbray and co, as well as the fanbase in general, should not worry about any other clubs until they have their victory in the bag on Monday.

Others though think that it should be easy enough for the club to make the top six come 5pm on May 8.

There are some in the slightly paranoid bracket though, with the belief that North East rivals Middlesbrough will rotate their squad ahead of the play-offs to rest their key men, thus giving Coventry a major advantage to stay in the top six at the expense of Sunderland.

And the thought of the match itself with so much riding on it is too much for some fans who are already worried about the permutations with it still being six days away.