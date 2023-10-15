Highlights Troy Deeney has scored four goals in his first ten matches for Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

Deeney has completed his UEFA A-License and taken up a player-coach role at Rovers, preparing for his future after retirement.

Deeney has expressed his desire to potentially become the manager of his former club, Watford, showcasing his love for the team and willingness to take on the role.

Troy Deeney is very much in the twilight stage of his playing career.

Having tasted his first introduction to the rigors of professional football in League Two during those formative years with Walsall, he's now gone full-circle and currently plies his trade with fourth-tier outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Deeney made the plunge to the depths of the Football League over the summer, joining the Gloucestershire-based side after being released from hometown club Birmingham City back in June.

Forest Green Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Fanktay Dabo Coventry City Permanent Troy Deeney Birmingham City Permanent Ryan Inniss Charlton Athletic Permanent Teddy Jenks Brighton and Hove Albion Permanent Jacob Maddox Walsall Permanent Matty Taylor Oxford United Permanent Luke Daniels Middlesbrough Permanent Darnell Johnson Fleetwood Town Permanent Nathan Holland MK Dons Permanent Marcel Lavinier Swindon Town Permanent Jamie Searle Barnsley Permanent Alfie Bendle AFC Wimbledon Permanent Reece Welch Everton Loan Callum Morton Salford City Loan James Belshaw Bristol Rovers Loan Callum Jones Hull City Loan Dylan Kadji Bristol City Loan

How has Troy Deeney performed for Forest Green Rovers?

It won't come as too much of a surprise to read that Deeney is in among the goals in League Two, having scored four from his first ten outings at The New Lawn.

However, that's not the sole onus for the 35-year-old these days, as he's now looking towards the future.

Naturally, retirement isn't too far away and he's created security for himself once he eventually decides to hang up the boots by completing his UEFA A-License, which has seen him take up a player-coach role assisting former-Watford figure and current-Rovers boss David Horseman.

Upon making the move to Nailsworth, Deeney confessed that it was "about the next 10 years, not the next 10 months," - so there's clearly a strategy in place when he retires.

However, an intriguing recent admission from Deeney himself signals that he's got his sights set elsewhere if the opportunity presents itself, and he's spoken out about how much he'd love the job at Watford after enjoying a storied playing career there.

What has Troy Deeney said about potentially becoming Watford manager?

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his coaching ventures, Deeney explained: "If Watford phoned me today and went 'Troy, do you want to take over?' You cannot say no.'

"Things have been said, but, fundamentally, I love the place. I'd like to think the owner Gino Pozzo and Scott Duxbury (The CEO) know what I'm truly about.

"I wish them nothing but the best and if that opportunity comes around, hopefully we'll be grown up enough to have a conversation.

He also added: "I might even go back to the Blues now Wayne Rooney is there. It's all about education for me. I always remember Manuel Almunia, when I scored that goal against Leicester.

"He said to me 'Have you got a diary?' I was 23 at the time, I thought diaries were for old people.

"But he said, 'You need to write stuff down'. From that Leicester moment, I have always written stuff down.

"Not weekly but there are things I can go back to. I've had so many experiences in my life - at Watford I had 17 managers in 12 years.

"I don't believe there is one way of playing football but now I'm trying to mould it all into one."

Will Troy Deeney make a good manager?

The jury is still out at the minute, and it doesn't feel as though he'll be a serious candidate for Watford's managerial post just yet despite how much they chop and change.

Still, it's hard to deny that Deeney is making positive inroads in his managerial career and has already done well to get his foot in the door and take up a coaching role before retiring, which a lot of players simply don't do.

We don't know much at all about his qualities in the dugout, but you can be sure that he'd implement a sense of authority and discipline - the rest will be seen in due course.