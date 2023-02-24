“I mean…” – Carlton Palmer identifies one possible obstacle Sheffield Wednesday may face in promotion push

Sheffield Wednesday sit top of the League One pile and currently bridge an eight-point advantage over Ipswich Town in third.

The Owls also possess a game in hand on the Tractor Boys as they will be striving to secure automatic promotion as soon as it becomes possible.

Currently unbeaten in their last 19 league games, accumulating 45 points in that time, it has been a fantastic few months for Darren Moore and Co. at Hillsborough.

Looking at what remains of this third-tier campaign and answering whether or not he sees there being any obstacles in the road in Sheffield Wednesday’s automatic promotion push, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I mean, the only argument you would have is they’ve got 15 games left and nine of those are away from home.

“But, they’ve only lost three games in 31 this season, so, I don’t think they are going to capitulate.

“I think they’ll have this wrapped up comfortably well before the end of the season.”

The verdict

Confidence is oozing out of the Sheffield Wednesday camp at the moment and it is hard to argue that they look set for a Championship return.

Not only do they have the quality on the pitch to continue winning games, they also have the leaders, character and mentality to continue this fight, even if a poor result creeps in.

As Palmer alludes to, nine of Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 games come away from Hillsborough, but despite being slightly less dominant away from home, they have still averaged two points per game on the road.

The Owls have some tough fixtures coming up over the next few weeks and it will be interesting to see how they get on as the campaign enters its concluding stages.