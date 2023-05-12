Norwich City boss David Wagner insists that the club won’t lose any players on the cheap, as he reiterated the need for new signings as well.

Norwich set for busy transfer window

After an underwhelming campaign that saw the Canaries miss out on a play-off place, there’s going to be plenty of change in the summer. Some of that has started, with Teemu Pukki having already confirmed his departure.

Of course, another year outside the Premier League impacts the financial situation at the club, and it has been suggested that the Yellows could cash in on some key figures this summer, notably Andrew Omobamidele, Max Aarons and Gabriel Sara.

And, speaking to the Pink’Un, Wagner was adamant that whilst players could go, it will be on Norwich’s terms, as he hinted there will be a lot going on at Carrow Road this summer.

“Sell to invest, and this is exactly what we will do, and what we like to do. If you like to get new energy, new faces into a group. This is something I think is quite common for us as a football club. Obviously you have to make space, and if you can make space and earn money, well done, and this is obviously one of our aims as well.

“But there's a huge difference if you have to sell, or if you like to sell to re-invest. This is a huge difference I would say. We are open to sell if the right offer comes for the right player, because we like to invest. This is exactly our idea, but we don't have to sell.

“So at the end of the day, for me, it's more or less a win-win situation, even if I think I made it clear I'm a strong believer this group needs new faces.”

Recruitment is key this summer

This is a good, strong message from Wagner, and it shows that Norwich aren’t in a position where they need to sell their key men this summer. As he says, that doesn’t mean sales won’t happen, but they will only occur if the money is put up from buying clubs.

More importantly, he has once again stated that new signings are needed, and there’s no doubt that the squad does need freshening up after a disappointing season.

So, it’s a huge summer for all at Norwich, and it will be very interesting to see how the side looks when the first game of the new campaign comes around in August.