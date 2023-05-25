Jamie O’Hara has opened up on his time with Portsmouth.

The 36-year-old spent a season on loan at Fratton Park in 2009-10, joining from Tottenham Hotspur on a temporary basis.

Pompey suffered a dismal campaign, finishing bottom of the Premier League table in what remains their most recent top flight season.

How did Jamie O’Hara fare at Portsmouth?

The former midfielder appeared 26 times in the league, contributing two goals and four assists under both Paul Hart and Avram Grant.

Financial difficulties saw the club docked nine points as Portsmouth went into administration.

However, the team did also reach the FA Cup final for the second time in three years, losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara revealed how fondly he recalls his time with the south coast club.

The now Talksport pundit was pleased to be playing every week in the Premier League, and claims that his time with Pompey was the best spell of his career.

“I loved it!” O’Hara told Football League World.

“It was probably one of, if not the best spell of my career.

“I was young, I was playing week-in, week-out, I was fit, I hadn’t had any injury problems before that spell.

“We were really enjoying playing.

“We got to an FA Cup final and it was an opportunity for me really to go there and prove to people I could play in the Premier League week-in and week-out.

“I was in and out of the team at Spurs, still a young player, but I wanted to go play week-in, week-out and get game time under my belt and Portsmouth I did that.

“The fans really appreciated what I did for the team and I loved it.”

What happened to Jamie O’Hara after he left Portsmouth?

Upon his return to Spurs, the midfielder was then loaned out to Wolves in 2011, where he then signed on a permanent basis.

O’Hara spent three years at Molineux, featuring consistently in the side as they dropped from the Premier League into League One.

From Wolves, he then joined Blackpool in 2014, Fulham in 2015 and Gillingham in 2016 as injuries hampered his career.

O’Hara called it a day on his playing days in 2020 after a three-year stint with non-league side Billericay Town, moving into a career in TV and radio as a pundit with Talksport and various other outlets.