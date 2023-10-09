Sunderland received somewhat of a rude awakening this past weekend when welcoming North East rivals Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light, and Michael Carrick's side departed Wearside with all three points and a whole load of bragging rights.

The contest changed though on a contentious red card showed to Dan Neil of the Black Cats just before half-time, who was booked for a second time due to his language towards referee Jared Gillett.

The man advantage helped Boro, who rattled off four second half goals to win 4-0 against their rivals, but it was the second goal of the afternoon that annoyed the home fans the most.

Isaiah Jones skipped past challenges down the right flank to put a ball into the box for Matt Crooks, who slammed the ball into the roof of the net to double Boro's advantage.

And as Crooks raced off to celebrate his goal, he further drew the ire of Black Cats supporters by mocking them with a celebration best known to be performed by the most-loved icon of their bitter rivals Newcastle United.

Alan Shearer pretty much patented the one arm up celebration after most of his goals in his prolific career, and Crooks copied him in-front of an irate and rabid Sunderland fanbase - you can check that out below.

And what could be better for Crooks than to score in the Tees-Wear derby for Boro and wind up the opposition fanbase? For Shearer to notice it of course - and that's exactly what he did.

What has Alan Shearer said on Matt Crooks' celebration v Sunderland?

Crooks' celebration did not escape the attention of Shearer himself, who responded to being asked about it by Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast.

"How good was that? I loved it!" Shearer said in obvious delight.

"I was scared to like it or retweet it on Twitter because the hate would come straight here.

"Love it, brilliant. What a way to celebrate - they would've hated him doing that as well."

There is no love lost between Sunderland and Newcastle fans, and Shearer has been Newcastle through and through since he was a child, so he would have taken great delight in seeing the Wearside fanbase wound up by Crooks' antics.

Where are Sunderland and Middlesbrough in the Championship table following the 4-0 result?

Despite their drubbing at the hands of Boro on Saturday, Sunderland have remained fourth in the Championship standings after other results somewhat went in their favour, and they are still just one point behind Preston North End in third.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have risen up the second tier table following their four-match winning streak, and they now sit in 16th position - just a couple of matches ago Carrick's side were in the bottom three, showing just how much can change and how quick it can happen.