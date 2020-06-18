‘I love you’, ‘Some guy’ – Mateusz Klich’s trolling has got these Leeds United fans buzzing

For Mateusz Klich, he’s clearly not forgotten the needle that lingers when it comes to Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Leeds were at the centre of plenty of controversy in the 2018/19 season and their failure to knock the ball out of play against Aston Villa back in April 2019 caused uproar at Elland Road.

With Jonathan Kodjia down injured, Tyler Roberts and Klich ignored pleas to kick the ball out of play, with the latter going on to score the game’s opening goal, sparking a mass brawl.

From there, Marcelo Bielsa ordered Leeds to concede an unopposed goal to Villa. It didn’t sit right with many, but it earned Leeds plenty of praise and they received FIFA’s Fairplay Award on the back of it.

Yet, that controversy became a talking point last night during Aston Villa’s goalless draw with Sheffield United as the Premier League returned.

Dean Smith’s side should’ve fallen behind in that game when Orjan Nyland spilled an Ollie Norwood free-kick into his own goal, but the technology let the officials down and failed to see the ball crossing the line.

Of course, Klich had something to say about that, taking to Twitter to share a picture of Liam Cooper picking up the award from FIFA, suggesting that Villa should’ve given the goal to Sheffield United.

And, in response to the Polish international’s tweet, there was a sea of reaction from the Leeds fans, who were loving the midfielder’s trolling….

