‘I love you’, ‘Legend’ – Loads of Swansea City fans react as former ace takes aim at arch rivals

Plenty of Swansea City fans are loving the post-match reaction from former striker and Swans fan Oli McBurnie after Cardiff City fell to defeat in their play-off semi-final first leg with Fulham on Monday night.

Goals from Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano gave Scott Parker’s men a 2-0 win ahead of Thursday’s second leg in West London and ex-Swansea City forward and club fan McBurnie was quick to take a sly dig at the Swans’ arch-rivals.

Decent result for cardiff tonight — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) July 27, 2020

McBurnie netted 26 goals in 62 appearances for the South Wales side before earning a move to Premier League Sheffield United last summer.

Both Swansea and Cardiff are competing in the play-offs, with Steve Cooper’s side picking up an impressive 1-0 win against favourites Brentford on Sunday evening.

McBurnie’s status as a big Swansea fan is well known and was pictured amongst the crowd during the South Wales derby earlier in the campaign.

So it is not surprising at all that his jibe towards the Bluebirds has gone down especially well…

I love you 😭😂 — Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ChloeChantelle1) July 27, 2020

Rattled a few here fella 🤣😂👏 — Paul Brace 🏆 (@paulbrace66) July 27, 2020

Winning a first leg Play-off semi final isn’t for everyone. — mads 🌺🦢 (@MaddyJayWillowO) July 27, 2020

Got some Cardiff fans crying here — jack miller (@___swansfan___) July 27, 2020

😂 such a wind up, love it — Anti Gambler (@GamblerAnti) July 27, 2020

You my friend have acquired legend status in Swansea #YJB #McBurnie — JamesEvs (@EvsJames) July 27, 2020

Once a jack always a jack — Peter Betty (@PeterBetty14) July 27, 2020