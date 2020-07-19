‘I love this team’ – Luke Ayling’s heartfelt message as Leeds United win Championship title

Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League on Friday night, and yesterday they were crowned Champions after Brentford’s defeat at Stoke City.

What a weekend it’s been. Not only for the masses of Leeds fans but for the footballing world in general. Leeds United’s return to the Premier League has been an inevitability for 16 years and now it’s finally a reality.

Brentford’s shock defeat at Stoke yesterday saw them miss out on the chance to move into 2nd. Now it looks as though West Brom will maintain their spot in the automatic promotion places, providing they better Brentford’s result when they host QPR in midweek.

Leeds will face Derby County today though, and ahead of the fixture, defender Luke Ayling shared this message on Twitter:

What it’s about. I love this team and club 💙💙💙 https://t.co/q1uHzuTosZ — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) July 18, 2020

The 28-year-old has had another strong showing with Leeds. It’s his fourth season with the club since joining from Bristol City soon after the opening game of the 2016/17 season, and this term he’s managed 35 Championship appearances, scoring four goals.

He’ll no doubt be one of the first names on the team-sheet today and when Leeds roll out as a Premier League outfit too, and needless to say, he’s won over a lot of fans since joining the club.

The verdict

Ayling is a hugely popular player, playing in a hugely popular Leeds team. Marcelo Bielsa as well is a man who’s loved by most everyone in football, and this achievement will go down in football’s history books as one of the best.