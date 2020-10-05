‘I love this’ – Rangers eye late move for versatile EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly keen on signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rangers. Search for an attacking midfielder. Inquiry for Bacuna at Huddersfield. Loan with a view. Rejected at this point. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 5, 2020

It has also been claimed by Nixon that the loan bid, with a view to a permanent move has been rejected by Carlos Corberan’s side on Deadline Day.

Bacuna has made five appearances in all competitions this season for Huddersfield, who are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings.

The midfielder was a regular for the Terriers last term as well, in what was a frustrating campaign for the club’s supporters, as they finished 18th in the table.

Rangers are clearly keen to look into the Championship for potential signings, with Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson previously being on their radar earlier in the summer transfer window.

But would Bacuna be a good signing for Rangers if they got a deal over the line?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting link and I’d be surprised if Huddersfield were happy to offload him.

Bacuna is a versatile player that can play anywhere down the right-side or in the midfield, so he’s a really useful player to have kicking around in the squad.

Admittedly, he isn’t the best player at Town, but he’s got a good attitude and his basic skills are good.

I actually think Rangers would be getting their hands on a player with a lot of potential if this deal gets done and he’d be a good signing for Gerrard.

However, I just see no way in which Huddersfield will want to lose a player like Bacuna.

Ned Holmes

I love this from Rangers’ perspective.

Bacuna is someone that to me is perenially underrated and often seems to stand out for Huddersfield.

He had a run late last season where he was impossible for other sides to handle and I think he’s just the sort of player that could make waves up in Scotland.

At 23, he still needs to find some more consistency but he should only improve over the next few years.

Developing under Gerrard at Rangers could be perfect.

Do these celebrities support Huddersfield, Leeds, Barnsley or Bradford? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Gigi Hadid Leeds United Barnsley Huddersfield Town Bradford City

Jake Sanders

Having watched Bacuna a number of times in recent seasons for Huddersfield, this would appear a good deal for Rangers.

Not only is he a midfield with an eye-for-goal, but he offers versatility having previously filled in at right-back for the Terriers.

Having looked at home in both the Championship and Premier League, there’s nothing to suggests he can’t continue doing a consistently solid job up in Scotland.

From Bacuna’s point of view, it’d be a superb move – with Rangers still one of Europe’s biggest clubs and the chance to play Europa league football, with Gerrard’s men recently securing their place in the group stage.