‘I love this new Sunderland’ – Many Black Cats fans excited as further details of Deadline Day deals confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that they have the option to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann and Union Berlin forward Leon Dajaku permanently next summer, which has drawn an excited response from many Black Cats supporters.

The North East club had a busy Deadline Day, signing the German duo on loan while sending Jack Diamond to Harrogate Town and Will Grigg to Rotherham United until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Hoffman, a 6ft4ins 22-year-old shot-stopper, arrived from the Bundesliga champions following previous loan moves with Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig.

His compatriot Dajaku, a 20-year-old versatile forward that is most comfortable on the wing, left Bayern to join Union Berlin back in January and has now made the switch to Sunderland.

Those moves were announced before yesterday’s deadline but the North East club waited until the early hours of this morning to reveal that the Black Cats had the option of signing both permanently next summer.

Oh, and did we not mention that we have the option to sign both Leon and Thorben permanently next summer? Gute Nacht 😉😴 pic.twitter.com/i28asHzBrB — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 31, 2021

