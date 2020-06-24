‘I love this move from a Pompey perspective’ – Portsmouth plot transfer bid for forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are weighing up a transfer move for Bristol City striker Matty Taylor, according to Hampshire Live.

The 30-year-old has been on loan at Pompey’s promotion rivals Oxford United this season, and has been in fine form, scoring 13 goals in 26 league games for Karl Robinson’s side.

Pompey are understood to be keen on a move for the player with Taylor out of contract at the Robins at the end of the year.

So, would Taylor be a wise signing for Kenny Jackett’s side? Can you see the logic in this potential transfer?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Dagless

I think it could be.

Taylor might not have hit his best form at Bristol City but he is a proven goal-scorer at least at League One level and I don’t think you can count him out from doing the job at Championship level either.

He scored goals at Bristol Rovers and he’s done well at Oxford United on loan, which is why I expect Portsmouth – and surely others – are taking a close look at him.

He’s set to be available on a free as his City contract runs down and I think for such little outlay, only wages will need to be sorted, it is absolutely worth a roll of the dice.

I’m sure Oxford are going to do their best to try and keep him at the club past this season too, though.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business by Pompey if they can get an agreement in place.

Taylor has really impressed me with Oxford United this season, and I’m not surprised to see that he’s attracting interest from other clubs heading into the summer.

Having scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Oxford United, I expect to see them register their interest in signing him permanently in the next few months as well.

Portsmouth could well be playing their football in the Championship next season, and Taylor has shown that he’s capable of playing in both the second and third tier of English football in recent years.

He’d definitely be an upgrade on their current options as well in my eyes, and it would take the weight of expectation to score goals off of the likes of John Marquis and Ronan Curtis.

Signings are needed by Portsmouth in the summer that’s for sure, and I certainly think that targeting a player of Taylor’s quality would be the right move for both parties involved, as he’s unlikely to get the game time he needs to develop as a player with Bristol City next season.

Ned Holmes

I love this move from a Pompey perspective.

Taylor hasn’t been as prolific as many would have hoped at Bristol City but for me, he’s done enough to show that he can be a very useful forward to have in a Championship squad.

Pompey will be hoping to be just that next term and adding the 30-year-old would be a smart move if they’re indeed preparing for life back in the second tier, particularly as they’ll be picking him up as a free agent.

If they’re facing another season in League One then it is an even better move. 29 goals in 53 appearances in the division is a fantastic record and shows that he is a reliable goalscorer at that level.

At 30, you feel Taylor may be keen on another crack at the Championship, so Pompey’s chances of landing him are likely going to hinge on what league they’re playing in and who the other suitors are.