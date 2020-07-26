Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘I love this man’, ‘Welcome back always’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to a club legend

Published

39 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to a recent tribute to Chris Brunt.

The Northern Irishman leaves the club this month, after 13 sustained years of service at The Hawthorns. It comes at the end of his contract and even at 35-years-old, Brunt still sees a future in playing.

In the end he made a staggering 421 performances for the Baggies, scoring 48 goals in the process and of his 13 seasons at the club, nine were spent in the Premier League.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT?

It’s a sad farewell then to a player so loyal and so invested with the club through periods of success and not so, and plenty reacted emotionally to the tribute posted by the club on Twitter earlier today.

The interview was his final as a West Brom man – he will look to carry on playing for as long as he can though. See how the West Brom fans reacted to his tribute and interview:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I love this man’, ‘Welcome back always’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to a club legend

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: