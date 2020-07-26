‘I love this man’, ‘Welcome back always’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to a club legend

West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to a recent tribute to Chris Brunt.

The Northern Irishman leaves the club this month, after 13 sustained years of service at The Hawthorns. It comes at the end of his contract and even at 35-years-old, Brunt still sees a future in playing.

In the end he made a staggering 421 performances for the Baggies, scoring 48 goals in the process and of his 13 seasons at the club, nine were spent in the Premier League.

It’s a sad farewell then to a player so loyal and so invested with the club through periods of success and not so, and plenty reacted emotionally to the tribute posted by the club on Twitter earlier today.

The interview was his final as a West Brom man – he will look to carry on playing for as long as he can though. See how the West Brom fans reacted to his tribute and interview:

Goodness me 😰❤️. A legend. It’s not easy to describe what this bloke is to me but he’s been at my club for over half of my life. Playing a part, in some way, in my life every week for 13 years. An all round good bloke and a superb footballer. Will be missed ❤️💙 — Ant Swailes (@AntSwailes) July 26, 2020

Players like Brunty are so rare in today’s game, his loyalty & passion cannot be questioned not to mention his talent and wand of a left peg! Give Brunty a job within the club helping nurture the young talent coming through so as they understand what dedication means. 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Justin Bailey (@justinbailey43) July 26, 2020

Captain, Leader, Legend. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) July 26, 2020

Im not saying he’s a legend because the term is used too frequently now. He is more than that. He is all the good there is in the Club in one man. He is West Bromwich Albion for all the years he has been with us as a player and many more to come as our Brunty. Welcome back always — Dicko (@charlburybaggie) July 26, 2020

Anyone who doubted his love for the club should watch this interview . — Richard Downing (@rjdowning) July 26, 2020

💔 😭 One of us. Hope he gets a coaching role back at the Hawthorns once he’s hung-up his boots. The West Stand 🔁The Chris Brunt Stand ✅

The East Stand 🔁The Cyrille Regis Stand ✅ — CMMNDR (@Yo_Commander) July 26, 2020

Have no shame whatsoever in admitting I cried. I love this man and everything he's done for this football club, knowing he won't be here next season is gut wrenching and knowing he feels the same only makes it harder. Farewell Brunty, a true West Bromwich Albion legend 😥🔵⚪ — Matt (@MehWBA) July 26, 2020