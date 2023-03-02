“I love this from a Leeds United perspective” – Whites plot transfer move for £3.5m-rated EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to The Sun.

The Championship shot-stopper is said to be a top target of Rangers but Leeds and Leicester City have also been linked.

But would he be a good signing? And is he worth the £3.5 million touted?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Simmey Hannfin-Donaldson

I’m not entirely convinced on this one.

I think Woodman is having a good season, and his fourteen clean sheets in 34 matches is very impressive. He’s proven himself a very very capable keeper at Championship level.

However, I can’t help but feel that this statistic is helped by the overall solid defensive structure at Preston.

As such, were Leeds to drop down to the Championship and lose their current keeper Illan Meslier, it might be a move that makes sense.

But if they remain in the Premier League, I’m just not fully convinced this would be a great deal for them to do.

Ned Holmes

I love this from a Leeds United perspective.

Illian Meslier has impressed again this season and you do wonder whether the Whites may struggle to keep hold of the Frenchman for too much longer.

Freddie Woodman could come in and serve as his understudy before taking over should Meslier depart.

The 25-year-old is ready for that, in my eyes, and a fee of around £3.5 million represents a real bargain.

We saw at Swansea City just what a bright future Woodman has and Leeds could do a lot worse than signing the former Newcastle United player.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Huddersfield Town and Leeds United?

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

Toby Wilding

This could well be a useful signing for Leeds to make if they can get it done.

Woodman has been a consistently solid performer in the Championship in recent years, both with his loan spells at Swansea, and during his time now with Preston.

Indeed, he is capable of producing spectacular saves, while he does command his area well, although it could be argued that his distribution is an area that still needs some work.

Even so, you feel his experience means he may now be ready to make the next step up to the top-flight, although you do feel these links could raise some questions about the future of Leeds’ own first choice ‘keeper Illan Meslier, who is rarely far away from speculation about his own future these days.