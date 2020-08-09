Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I love this fan base’, ‘Force that move’ – Loads of Leeds United fans launch online campaign after transfer attempt fails

Loads of Leeds United fans took to Twitter on Saturday to try and force Brighton and Hove Albion into selling the club defender Ben White.

The hashtag #FreeBenWhite, reached number one on Twitter’s trends as the battle intensifies for his signature, after a £22million bid from the Whites failed, with Chelsea apparently ready to enter the race as well.

Brighton are adamant that they do not want to sell White prior to next season but with Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League, now in the running, Leeds could face a real challenge to land him.

The 22-year-old played in all 46 of the club’s Championship matches last term, scoring one goal and assisting two more, as Leeds made their long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Liverpool are also thought to be ready to move for the Englishman this summer as they too look to bolster their defensive options.

But Leeds fans are not giving up hope, and here are some of the best Tweets from the #FreeBenWhite campaign…


