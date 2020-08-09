‘I love this fan base’, ‘Force that move’ – Loads of Leeds United fans launch online campaign after transfer attempt fails

Loads of Leeds United fans took to Twitter on Saturday to try and force Brighton and Hove Albion into selling the club defender Ben White.

The hashtag #FreeBenWhite, reached number one on Twitter’s trends as the battle intensifies for his signature, after a £22million bid from the Whites failed, with Chelsea apparently ready to enter the race as well.

Brighton are adamant that they do not want to sell White prior to next season but with Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League, now in the running, Leeds could face a real challenge to land him.

The 22-year-old played in all 46 of the club’s Championship matches last term, scoring one goal and assisting two more, as Leeds made their long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Liverpool are also thought to be ready to move for the Englishman this summer as they too look to bolster their defensive options.

But Leeds fans are not giving up hope, and here are some of the best Tweets from the #FreeBenWhite campaign…

No sleep until Ben White is a free man #FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/Np7DPxy2i9 — The Adelites 🏆 💛💙 (@theadelites) August 8, 2020

Rumour is if #FreeBenWhite is number one trending tonight. He will join Leeds first thing Monday morning. Get tweeting.. #LUFC — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) August 8, 2020

My TL is just full of #freebenwhite, i love this Fan Base 😂 — James (@JLufc19) August 8, 2020

His name is ben white and he wants to be leeds#FreeBenWhite — Leeds Fan 4ever (@LeedsFan4ever2) August 8, 2020

Brighton reject bids for 22 year old defender who until now, they've never showed any interest in giving a first team opportunity.

Ben White, it's time to force that move, and head to where you are truly loved and valued. #FreeBenWhite #lufc https://t.co/18mnRH74Kk — We All Talk Leeds (@WeAllTalkLeeds) August 8, 2020

#freebenwhite is trending and it’s just another example of why I love being a Leeds fan 😂 #lufc — Adam (@Lufc1203) August 8, 2020

There are times when you just have to do the right thing and #FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/SeH7OX6BkW — Lee Howgate (@LeeHow14) August 8, 2020