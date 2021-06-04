‘I love this club right now’, ‘Making serious moves’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as latest summer signing confirmed

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Lee Evans will join the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The midfielder has been an important player for Wigan Athletic over the years but with his contract expiring, the Latics knew he could be on the move. And, that’s going to be the case, with the Tractor Boys announcing his arrival on Friday evening.

This will see Evans link-up with Paul Cook once again, with the player featuring under the boss whilst he was at Wigan, during which time the club were in the Championship.

The 26-year-old arrives boasting decent pedigree, as he also played for Wolves and Sheffield United in the second tier, so this is seen as something of a coup for the Suffolk outfit.

It certainly pleased the fans, who are enjoying what will be a very busy transfer window as Cook reshapes the squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the latest deal…

I love this club right now 🔵⚪️ #itfc https://t.co/fZUi3KoaIO — Harrison Yates (@hazza_yates) June 4, 2021

Great signing! https://t.co/T313aqn3Xl — We Follow the Town Podcast #ITFC (@WeFollowTown) June 4, 2021

2 signings in 2 days, Mark Aston isn’t messing about. Evans has got a promotion for League 1 with Cook, he sounds like he will be a good player for us. Welcome to town @LeeEvans94 COYB #itfc 💙💙 https://t.co/v2AYb0OiAZ — Maddie Reader (@maddiereader07) June 4, 2021

It’s June and we’ve won the league (save this tweet) https://t.co/RLXgElTC4s — Damon (@Damon_barrett2) June 4, 2021

Top top business by #itfc our new midfield General welcome to the club @LeeEvans94 💙💙 https://t.co/Pid4Fta8GW — rob (@robpooley1) June 4, 2021

We’re making some serious moves – buzzing how much this club has progressed within a few weeks #itfc https://t.co/LLaet86WQf — Martyn (@Martyn1988) June 4, 2021