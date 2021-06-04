Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘I love this club right now’, ‘Making serious moves’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as latest summer signing confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Lee Evans will join the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The midfielder has been an important player for Wigan Athletic over the years but with his contract expiring, the Latics knew he could be on the move. And, that’s going to be the case, with the Tractor Boys announcing his arrival on Friday evening.

This will see Evans link-up with Paul Cook once again, with the player featuring under the boss whilst he was at Wigan, during which time the club were in the Championship.

The 26-year-old arrives boasting decent pedigree, as he also played for Wolves and Sheffield United in the second tier, so this is seen as something of a coup for the Suffolk outfit.

It certainly pleased the fans, who are enjoying what will be a very busy transfer window as Cook reshapes the squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the latest deal…


